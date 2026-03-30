JMU earns national recognition for civic engagement efforts

HARRISONBURG, Va., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Madison University has received the Highly Established Action Plan Seal from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, recognizing the university’s strong commitment to promoting nonpartisan democratic engagement ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Over 120 higher education institutions nationwide received the recognition for creating a thorough action plan for democratic engagement. According to the Strengthening American Democracy Action Planning Guide rubric, which assesses campuses on strategy, teamwork and quantifiable objectives for boosting student engagement in elections, JMU received 32.5 points out of 36 available points from a panel of expert peer reviewers.

"Being awarded the Highly Established Action Plan Seal for the third time acknowledges the deliberate efforts of the Madison Center to promote nonpartisan civic engagement. Our goal is for every JMU student to feel informed and ready to take part in the democratic process,” said Kara Dillard, executive director of the Madison Center for Civic Engagement.

To encourage lawful student participation in elections, JMU's democratic engagement action plan outlines strategies to increase nonpartisan voter education and engagement. A key part of this effort is Dukes Vote, JMU’s initiative that provides students with resources, information and opportunities to register to vote, learn about candidates and participate in the voting process.