White Lodging Acquires Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, Shares Planned Renovation and Westin Conversion

Merrillville, Indiana, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, one of the hospitality industry’s leading hotel development, ownership, and management companies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel. The 353-room property is in the heart of downtown Raleigh, within walking distance of the Raleigh Convention Center. White Lodging will also manage the newly acquired hotel.

White Lodging expects to undertake a comprehensive transformation of the property and its amenities, including a brand evolution from a Sheraton to a Westin. The renovation will include elevated guest room and public-area enhancements, as well as added meeting space and reimagined food and beverage concepts. White Lodging is currently working on design and construction plans for the renovation and anticipates starting the renovation in early 2027.

“This investment strongly supports White Lodging’s growth strategy, which spans premium urban ground-up development, strategic acquisitions like this one, and select third-party management agreements,” said Conner White, Vice Chair and Chief Investment Officer at White Lodging.

This acquisition is White Lodging’s first in Raleigh. In North Carolina, White Lodging developed, owns and operates the JW Marriott Charlotte along with approximately 60 other hotel properties in 17 markets. The company will open its newest development, Hotel Trinity Austin, Autograph Collection, in Texas later this year.

Jean-Luc Barone, President and Chief Executive Officer at White Lodging, said, “This hotel provides an exciting opportunity to enhance the quality of the hotel with an expanded convention center in the works and growing leisure demand.”

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985 by the late Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of hotels and restaurants in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 independently branded, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging is a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 of J.D. Power’s Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing of hotel management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. A biography and documentary film about White Lodging and its founder can be accessed at https://www.whitelodging.com/about/our-founder.

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