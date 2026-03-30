Engine Technology Forum Praises EPA Action Boosting Renewable Fuels

Washington, DC, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) issued the following statement from Executive Director Allen Schaeffer regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) finalization of the 2026-2027 Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS), known as the Set 2 Rule:

“The Engine Technology Forum applauds EPA’s finalization of a robust, growth-oriented renewable fuels policy. In the 20th year of the RFS program, ‘Set 2’ establishes the renewable fuel volume requirements for 2026 and 2027 at the highest levels in program history. According to EPA estimates, biodiesel and renewable diesel production and use will need to increase by over 60% above 2025 volumes to achieve these new targets.

“Advanced engines and renewable fuels together provide a sustainable solution for power and mobility. Internal combustion engines are key to both producing our renewable and traditional fuels and to realizing their benefits in powering critical sectors of our economy. Biodiesel, renewable diesel, renewable natural gas, renewable propane, and ethanol already play a vital role in our nation’s transportation system and key industries. Thanks to this final action, that role will be expanded further in the future.

“This welcome action by EPA Administrator Zeldin replaces an era of stagnation and uncertainty with a new approach focused on growth and optimism for renewable fuels producers and users alike. Renewable biofuels are essential for powering our agriculture and transportation sectors today and in the future. These new volume requirements reinforce that renewable biofuels are a valuable part of America’s energy portfolio, contributing to our energy security and sustainability.

“The RFS program, established by Congress in the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and expanded under the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, mandates that transportation fuel sold in the U.S. contain a minimum volume of renewable fuels. Under these statutes, EPA is required to set volume requirements for the RFS program for years beyond 2022. The initial ‘Set 1’ rule, issued by EPA in 2023, established renewable fuel standards for 2023–2025.”

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.