Renewable Fuels Driving the Future: Webinar on Innovation, Quality and Sustainability

Washington, DC, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The performance and sustainability of engine technology depend heavily on fuel quality, supply, and composition. With new renewable fuels growth targets set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the sector is poised to expand the supply of these vital fuels across the U.S.



To help stakeholders better understand these developments, the Engine Technology Forum will host a webinar on May 27, 2026, from 2:00 to 3:15 p.m. ET. The program will feature leaders from fuel producers, engine and equipment manufacturers, and fuel chemistry experts discussing the latest policy developments and how fuel supply connects to fleet adoption and real-world use.



The discussion will explore market dynamics, feedstock availability, and supply considerations for renewable fuels, along with key quality requirements and innovations in fuel types and applications. It will also examine what policymakers, fleet operators, and producers can expect as the U.S. expands its commitment to renewable fuels and strengthens domestic fuel resilience.

The session will conclude with a live audience Q&A.

The webinar is free, but preregistration is required. To register, visit https://events.zoom.us/ev/AmDxrEq2eUU5mLhchRVE-dVCSe-gvBwPqDS2uJFwtFNsOIlXEbEb~AjjEhUAZxmvnMNQd1g12QVNTgmt5pXfXxGm6UgcCA0zAyZ6HSNgd4kgvhw

Speakers include:

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.







