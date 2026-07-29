Engine Technology Forum Testifies on Advanced Diesel Technology and SCR Systems at EPA Hearing

Washington, DC, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) today delivered testimony to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding proposed amendments affecting model year 2027 and later heavy-duty highway engines and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) emissions control systems.[1] In its testimony, ETF emphasized the industry's confidence in advanced diesel engines equipped SCR and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) technology, highlighting their proven ability to achieve near-zero emissions while delivering the performance, durability, and fuel efficiency relied upon by commercial trucking, construction, and other essential industries.

"Advanced diesel technology is a remarkable environmental and engineering success story that continues to evolve and improve," said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of ETF. "The facts are clear: today's advanced diesel engines equipped with SCR systems and DEF are achieving near-zero emissions while delivering substantial fuel savings, outstanding performance, and the reliability demanded by the industries that keep America moving."

EPA's decision to retain the stringent 2027 nitrogen oxide (NOx) standard means that next-generation heavy-duty truck engines will achieve more than an 80% reduction in NOx emissions compared with today's technology.

“While SCR and DEF remain the gold standard for enabling diesel engines to meet EPA's 2027 heavy-duty emissions standards, some truck and equipment operators have experienced legitimate operational challenges with previous generations of emissions control technology,” said Schaeffer.

To address these issues, truck, engine, and equipment manufacturers are actively implementing EPA’s guidance, making adjustments to SCR and DEF systems on existing equipment where feasible and integrating the guidance into new products while evaluating EPA’s newly proposed approach. The impacts of these changes have yet to be realized by consumers.

EPA’s proposal presents a significant departure from its current approach to emissions compliance regarding engine derating and other provisions of the proposed rule. Addressing the end-user experience when emissions control system issues occur is an important consideration for both EPA and OEMs. ETF defers to its member companies as the parties best positioned to address how these proposed changes could affect their customers.

ETF's comments highlighted that diesel engines remain the dominant power source for commercial transportation, accounting for 76% of all commercial vehicles in operation. More importantly, the nation's fleet continues to transition rapidly toward newer, cleaner technologies. As of the end of 2025, approximately 67% of commercial diesel vehicles in operation were model year 2010 or newer and equipped with advanced emissions control systems. Nearly two-thirds of Class 8 trucks, 63% of diesel transit buses, and 72% of diesel school buses now operate with advanced diesel technology equipped with SCR emissions control systems.

Proven Environmental and Economic Benefits

ETF-sponsored research by Auto Forecast Solutions found that between 2011 and 2030, advanced diesel engines are expected to:

Reduce fuel consumption by 130 billion gallons

Eliminate 18 million tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions

Prevent 1 million tons of particulate matter (PM) emissions

Reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by approximately 1.3 billion tons

SCR and DEF emissions control technology has been a primary contributor to these clean air gains, enabling manufacturers to optimize engine performance saving fleet operators, farmers, and truckers thousands of dollars in fuel costs. By retaining these ambitious standards, EPA demonstrates confidence in SCR and DEF emissions control technologies that have already proven their effectiveness in real-world operation across millions of vehicles and equipment with countless miles and hours of service.

To aid in the understanding about diesel emissions control systems, ETF recently launched its SCR & DEF Policy and Technical Resource Center which features webinars, fact sheets, and general information. ETF will expand outreach efforts to policymakers and consumers, which will focus on the necessity for these systems and their measurable benefits to air quality, DEF handling and storage, performance benefits, increased fuel economy, as well as the importance of complying with the federal Clean Air Act.

"ETF remains committed to providing factual, technology-focused information, supporting innovation, and helping ensure that advanced diesel engines continue to deliver both environmental benefits and operational value," said Schaeffer.

[1] Amendments and Nonconformance Penalties for Model Year 2027 and Later Heavy-Duty Highway Engines and Amendments to Inducement Provisions for SCR-Equipped Diesel Engines. Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2026-0728





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