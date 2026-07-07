Engine Technology Forum Launches “Engines Power America at 250” Initiative

Frederick, Md., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, the Engine Technology Forum (ETF) is proud to spotlight the vital role that engine technology has played in powering American progress throughout the nation’s history and its continued importance in shaping the future.

Through its new “Engines Power America at 250” initiative, ETF is recognizing how advanced internal combustion engine technologies have enabled mobility, food production, freight movement, infrastructure development, manufacturing, national defense, and economic growth across generations. The initiative also highlights the remarkable evolution of engines over the last century, including dramatic improvements in efficiency, reliability, performance, fuel flexibility, and emissions reduction.

“Few technologies have contributed more quietly, yet more profoundly, to America’s development than the internal combustion engine,” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum. “For 250 years, America’s story has been one of innovation, productivity, and opportunity. Engine technology has helped connect communities, feed a growing nation, build essential infrastructure, strengthen our economy, and support national defense. As we celebrate America’s first 250 years, we also recognize that the engine’s story is still being written through continued advances in efficiency, near-zero emissions performance, renewable and low-carbon fuels, and new technology solutions that will help power America’s future.”

ETF’s Engines Power America at 250 content explores:

The transformative role of gasoline and diesel engines in helping build modern America.

Advances that have made today’s engines dramatically cleaner, more efficient, and more powerful than earlier generations.

The critical role of fuels – from petroleum to renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol, and future low-carbon options – in supporting economic growth and energy diversity.

Emerging engine technologies capable of operating on a growing range of fuels, including renewable fuels, hydrogen, methanol, ammonia, and e-fuels.

As part of the initiative, ETF is also recognizing member companies and their own America 250-related activities and announcements throughout 2026.

Recent announcements include:

ETF will continue sharing educational resources, historical perspectives, and member company activities throughout the anniversary celebration to help Americans better understand the technologies that have powered the nation’s growth – and the innovations that will help power the next 250 years.

To learn more, visit: enginetechforum.org/engines-power-america-at-250.

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.