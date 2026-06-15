Engine Technology Forum Launches SCR & DEF Resource Center

Washington, DC, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) today announced the launch of its new Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) & Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Policy and Technical Resource Center, a comprehensive online hub designed to provide factual, accessible information about critical emissions-reduction technologies used in modern diesel engines.

The newly released resource center brings together a wide range of educational materials, including fact sheets, webinars, expert blogs, policy insights, and media coverage, all focused on helping key audiences better understand how SCR and DEF systems contribute to cleaner air and efficient engine performance.

SCR technology, paired with diesel exhaust fluid, has been widely adopted for more than a decade as one of the most effective solutions for reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions – a major contributor to air pollution. DEF is used within the SCR system to convert NOx emissions into harmless nitrogen and water vapor, enabling modern diesel engines to achieve near-zero emissions while maintaining power, durability, and fuel efficiency.

“As discussions around emissions, regulations, and technology continue to evolve, there is a growing need for accurate, technology-based information,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Engine Technology Forum. “This new Resource Center serves as a one-stop destination for policymakers, fleet operators, equipment owners, and the public to better understand how SCR and DEF systems work, why they matter, and how they support environmental and economic goals.”

Addressing Growing Interest and Misunderstandings

The launch comes at a time of heightened attention to vehicle emissions and emissions-control technologies. Questions related to system operation, maintenance requirements, regulatory compliance, and concerns about tampering have fueled increased demand for clear, reliable information.

The SCR & DEF Resource Center addresses these needs by:

Explaining how SCR and DEF systems function in real-world applications

Summarizing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidance and policy considerations

Addressing common misconceptions about emissions controls and tampering

Highlighting the role of advanced diesel technology across industries such as transportation, agriculture, construction, and power generation

By consolidating these resources into a single platform, ETF aims to support informed decision-making and constructive dialogue among stakeholders.

Comprehensive Resources in One Location

The new online center features a diverse collection of content, including:

Fact Sheets detailing how SCR and DEF contribute to emissions reductions, fuel efficiency, and engine performance

detailing how SCR and DEF contribute to emissions reductions, fuel efficiency, and engine performance Webinars that provide in-depth explanations of SCR operation, DEF usage, and recent regulatory developments

that provide in-depth explanations of SCR operation, DEF usage, and recent regulatory developments Policy Insider Blogs offering expert analysis on topics such as emissions regulations, system maintenance, and real-world performance

offering expert analysis on topics such as emissions regulations, system maintenance, and real-world performance Media Coverage highlighting recent news discussions and industry perspectives on clean diesel technologies

Together, these materials provide a balanced, science-based perspective on the role of SCR and DEF in achieving cleaner air without compromising the reliability and efficiency that industries depend on.

Supporting Clean Air and Efficient Engines

Since their widespread adoption, SCR and DEF technologies have played a significant role in enabling advanced diesel engines to reduce emissions dramatically while maintaining productivity and fuel economy. These benefits are critical across sectors that rely on heavy-duty equipment and transportation, where performance and efficiency remain essential.

The Resource Center underscores how modern diesel technologies can support both environmental progress and economic activity, reinforcing diesel’s continued role in a lower-emissions future.

Explore the Resource Center

The SCR & DEF Policy and Technical Resource Center is now live and available to the public. To explore the full range of materials, visit:

https://enginetechforum.org/scr-def-resource-center

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.