New EPA Report to Congress Highlights Benefits of Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Program

Washington, DC, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) is a valuable program that continues to deliver meaningful emissions reductions and fuel savings across the country as outlined in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Sixth Report to Congress (Report). Reauthorization of DERA through H.R. 2140, which is being considered today by the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Environment Subcommittee, is strongly supported by the continued need for, and proven results of, the program outlined in the Report.

“DERA has been a bipartisan success story from the very beginning because of its structure and competitive process, successful implementation, ongoing need, and continued funding support. It’s a program that has upgraded a wide range of technologies, from marine and locomotive engines, port drayage trucks, and school buses to fire trucks and industrial stationary generators in Tribal communities. We recognize and thank Reps. Matsui, Calvert, Pingree, and Langworthy for their unwavering leadership and support of H.R. 2140, the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Engine Technology Forum (ETF), based in Frederick, Md.

DERA provides funding assistance to accelerate the upgrade or retirement of older diesel engines, prioritizing projects that reduce emissions in nonattainment or maintenance areas for particulate matter (PM) and ozone. DERA competitive grant applications are evaluated based on how projects benefit areas with poor air quality and the extent to which they engage community stakeholders. The DERA program also prioritizes goods movement projects because these projects tend to take place in communities impacted by higher levels of diesel exhaust, such as those near ports, rail yards, and distribution centers.

Since the inception of DERA, funding requests have exceeded available funding in each fiscal year (FY). In FYs 2019 and 2020 alone, grant and rebate applicants requested $220 million more in funds than were available from DERA appropriations. This legislation – H.R. 2140 – reauthorizes the DERA program through 2029.

The DERA program promotes an array of diesel emissions reduction strategies by working with manufacturers, fleet operators, air quality professionals, environmental and community organizations, and Tribal, state, and local officials. Together, EPA and others work to achieve emissions reductions in areas experiencing diminished air quality from diesel fleets. DERA has separate national and state award programs.

According to the EPA report, more than 76,900 engines in vehicles, vessels, locomotives, and other pieces of equipment were replaced or retrofitted with DERA funds during FYs 2008 to 2020. DERA projects during these years are estimated to have reduced approximately 499,000 tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 16,600 tons of PM over the lifetime of the replaced engines. These diesel emissions reduction projects are also estimated to have reduced approximately 19,400 tons of hydrocarbons (HC) and 66,600 tons of carbon monoxide (CO) and are expected to save over 572 million gallons of diesel fuel over the lifetime of the affected engines.

Approximately 58% of projects included school bus replacements. Additionally, there were more than 240 port and multi-sector projects, more than 90 municipal projects, and more than 90 construction projects. About 95% were diesel engines and vehicles. About 5% were natural gas, propane, gasoline, zero-emission, or hybrid engines and vehicles.

“EPA has consistently done an outstanding job administering this competitive program in a balanced and fair way, developing important tools that quantify emissions reductions, enhancing program efficiencies, and maximizing the use of available funds, all of which are outlined in the Report to Congress. Cost sharing and leveraging other funds enable the DERA program to consistently deliver a strong return on public investment,” noted Schaeffer.

In FY 2019 and 2020:

EPA estimates reductions of approximately 12,000 tons of NOx, 450 tons of PM2.5, 570 tons of HC, 1,680 tons of CO, and 33.5 million gallons of diesel fuel consumed over the lifetime of the engines and vehicles funded during FYs 2019 and 2020 through the DERA program.





School buses were the most frequently funded replacements, with approximately 290 school buses retrofitted or replaced during FYs 2019 and 2020. Additionally, more than 40 replacements were port vehicles or engines, and approximately 30 were freight vehicles or engines.





Approximately 70% of replacements were diesel engines and vehicles. Approximately 30% were natural gas, propane, gasoline, zero-emission, or hybrid engines and vehicles.





Nearly 100 state projects were funded in FYs 2019 and 2020 to replace over 490 vehicles. The largest upgrade sector for the DERA state program during FYs 2019 and 2020 was school buses, which accounted for more than 240 vehicle replacements. Approximately 180 replacements were port marine vessels, nonroad vehicles, and on-road drayage trucks.

"As of December 2025, according to ETF’s analysis of S&P Global Mobility TIPNet data, 67% of all commercial diesel vehicles (Class 3-8) on the road were 2010 and newer model year vehicles, which means that one-third are older models without the benefits of the most advanced emissions reduction technology,” noted Schaeffer.

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.