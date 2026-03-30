DP World Marks 20 Years in Canada, Supporting 100,000 Jobs Nationwide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is marking 20 years of operations in Canada, reflecting a long-term commitment that includes more than CAD$1.7 billion invested since 2006 to build, expand, and modernize critical supply chain infrastructure.

These investments are estimated to support up to 100,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs across Canada, based on terminal throughput and established port economic impact benchmarks. This includes unionized longshore labour, contractors, supply chain partners, and workers across a wide range of industries.

Over two decades, DP World has evolved from a terminal operator to an integrated logistics partner, investing across marine terminals, inland logistics, and supply chain solutions that connect Canadian businesses to global markets.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Our $1.7 billion investment over the past 20 years reflects a long-term commitment to Canada’s trade future. Beyond infrastructure, these investments support tens of thousands of jobs and help Canadian businesses compete globally. As trade evolves, we remain focused on building the capacity and capabilities needed to support the next phase of growth and global connectivity.”

Long-Term Impact: By the Numbers

$1.7 billion invested in port and logistics infrastructure since 2006

Five marine terminals across Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Nanaimo, Fraser Surrey, and Saint John

Seven contract logistics and freight forwarding sites across Ontario and Quebec

More than 10,000 longshore and foremen workers engaged in B.C. over two decades

Over 20 million loaded twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled

Container capacity expanded nearly tenfold, from 850,000 TEUs to 8.3 million TEUs (projected)

Investing Across Canada’s Trade Gateways

DP World’s capital investments continue to drive growth and performance across Canada’s key trade corridors:

DP World has expanded its inland logistics footprint across Ontario and Quebec, employing more than 300 people across logistics and freight forwarding operations that support automotive, consumer goods, retail, and technology sectors. Its network includes multi-client warehousing in Brampton, automotive logistics facilities in Oakville and Terrebonne, and a national reverse logistics and repair centre in Vaughan.

A growing freight forwarding network, with hubs in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, connects Canadian businesses to global markets through integrated ocean, air, rail, and cross-border solutions.

Investing in Sustainable and Responsible Growth

DP World’s investments in Canada prioritize sustainability and community impact. Key efforts include a hydrogen fuel cell crane pilot at the Port of Vancouver, marine conservation supporting White River sturgeon and Ocean Wise whale protection, and ongoing Green Marine Certification.

The company has contributed more than $5.4 million to community organizations since 2016, including a $1 million donation to St. Paul’s Foundation to advance patient care in British Columbia. DP World also supports youth sports and community engagement as the official logistics partner of Canucks Sports & Entertainment.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159



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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world



About DP World



DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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