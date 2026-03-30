Giving Back to the Community: Qualifacts Selects Colorado’s Mile High Behavioral Healthcare as ‘2026 Give Back’ Donation Recipient

Nashville, Tenn. & Denver, Colo., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI‑powered EHR and data solutions, today announced that Mile High Behavioral Healthcare (MHBHC) in Colorado has been selected as the recipient of the company’s 2026 Give Back donation. The initiative is being highlighted during the National Council for Mental Wellbeing’s NatCon26 Conference, April 27-29, 2026, the largest behavioral health conference in the country.

Since 1960, Mile High Behavioral Healthcare has been dedicated to empowering individuals to build healthy, sustainable, and fulfilling lives. Their services are essential to those on the margins of the community—individuals striving to stabilize, overcome challenges, and move forward. Many high-risk, high-need individuals face substantial barriers to accessing care. MHBHC ensures they are not alone by providing comprehensive, life‑changing support when it is needed most.

One client shared the profound impact MHBHC has had on their life:

“The most important thing I've learned from MHBHC is the difference between having to quit and wanting to quit. Without them, I wouldn’t have kept my job or built strong relationships with my family. MHBHC is not just part of my recovery; it will forever be a part of my life.”

Operating from multiple locations across Denver, Sheridan, Aurora, Westminster, and Summit County, MHBHC delivers integrated behavioral healthcare, housing support, LGBTQ2S+ services, youth programs, and specialized care designed to meet individuals where they are and offer support with dignity, compassion, and stability.

How NatCon Attendees Can Contribute

During NatCon26, attendees will have multiple ways to support MHBHC:

Bringing a necessity item directly to the Qualifacts booth #701 during the live show. List of necessity items: Travel size shampoo/ conditioner Deodorant Socks Toothbrushes Toothpaste Bar Soap Combs/ Brushes Travel side lotion Baby Wipes Disposable Razors Q-tips Travel size Body Wash/ Face Wash

during the live show. List of necessity items: Making a monetary donation via MHBHC’s website: MHBHC.org/donate

MHBHC.org/donate Selecting an item from MHBHC’s Amazon wish list to be delivered directly to the organization: MHBHC Amazon Wish List

“Mile High Behavioral Healthcare represents what is possible when a community commits to meeting people with dignity, acceptance, and unwavering support,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “We are honored to support their mission through this year’s Give Back initiative and to rally the NatCon attendees around the critical work Mile High leads across Colorado communities every day.”

“Being selected as the recipient of the 2026 Give Back donation is an incredible honor,” said Robert “Bob” Dorshimer, CEO of Mile High Behavioral Healthcare. “The generosity of Qualifacts—and the support of the NatCon attendees—will help us continue meeting the urgent needs of our community. These contributions will directly strengthen our ability to provide compassionate, accessible care to individuals and families who rely on us.”

As part of the 2026 Give Back initiative, Qualifacts will make a donation to MHBHC and match booth contributions during NatCon26.

Who Your Donations Will Support

MHBHC provides compassionate, comprehensive care to a diverse range of individuals and families, including:

Women, men, Veterans, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, single-parent families, and people living with HIV

Transgender and gender‑expansive individuals

Individuals experiencing mental health challenges, substance use disorders, or co‑occurring conditions

People impacted by trauma, relationship challenges, or barriers to wellness—including specialized services for gay men

Individuals and families experiencing homelessness, including VA‑eligible single women and families

Youth who are runaway, unstably housed, or living in motels in Aurora

Individuals returning to the community after incarceration

These populations represent many of the most vulnerable individuals in the region—people who may lack access to stable housing, medical care, identity‑affirming support, or behavioral health resources. Your contributions help MHBHC meet their needs with dignity, compassion, and community-driven support.

ABOUT MILE HIGH BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE

Since 1960, Mile High Behavioral Healthcare has empowered individuals to shape healthy, viable, complete lives. MHBHC provides behavioral health services, supportive housing, youth programs, LGBTQ2S+ services, and specialized care for transgender and gender‑expansive individuals across Denver, Sheridan, Aurora, Westminster, and Summit County. Serving individuals experiencing homelessness, those with mental health and substance use challenges, Veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, youth in crisis, and many others facing barriers to care, MHBHC is committed to delivering inclusive, compassionate, community-embedded support.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI-powered EHR and data solutions. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through our innovative solutions, which simplify clinical workflows, support regulatory compliance, deliver data-driven insights, and strengthen connections between providers and the clients they serve. Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to elevate the client experience, improve care delivery, and achieve operational excellence. Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs).

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Media Contact:

Tristan Galvan

Director, Marketing Communications

tristan.galvan@qualifacts.com