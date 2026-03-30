TierPoint Initiates Search for Next CEO

Company Seeks New Leader to Drive Next Phase of Growth, Building on Strong Sales and Financing Momentum

Current CEO & Chairman Jerry Kent to Transition to Executive Board Chairman After Replacement Named

ST. LOUIS, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading enterprise data center company, today announced that it has started a search for its next CEO.

TierPoint operates 40 data centers in 20 U.S. markets and has experienced significant demand for its digital infrastructure solutions in recent years, including market-leading enterprise, wholesale, and high-density colocation services that support artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive workloads. This includes a 100-megawatt (MW) power expansion at the company’s TekPark data center in Allentown, PA, which is currently available to lease and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026. TierPoint is also an industry leader in managed services, including public and private cloud, allowing the company to offer the best solutions to address its customers’ needs.

TierPoint has been an active participant in the Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) market and has raised a total of approximately $2 billion, extending its debt maturities, lowering its long-term cost of capital, increasing liquidity, and allowing the company to deploy more data center capacity to meet accelerating demand.

Current Chairman and CEO Jerry Kent will remain in that role until his replacement is appointed and then will transition to Executive Chairman of TierPoint’s Board. President and CFO Mary Meduski will continue in her current leadership role after the new CEO is selected. Egon Zehnder (egonzehnder.com), a global leadership advisory firm, has been retained to facilitate the search, in coordination with a board-designated committee led by the current Chairman and CEO.

“Over the last decade, we’ve built TierPoint into a world-class provider of data center and cloud services in its target markets, and we’ve developed a reputation for exceptional customer service. TierPoint is also a leader in supporting the rapidly expanding world of high-performance computing. For example, TierPoint has built one of the most advanced and innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in the industry, providing those services since 2018. With the company today being in a stronger position than ever in its history – with rapidly accelerating sales and record revenue and earnings – I decided it was the optimal time to seek a new, top-tier CEO, who can steward the company through the next chapter of its growth trajectory,” Kent said. “The individual selected will report to the Board of Directors and be in an enviable position to shape the future of the company and industry.”

Kent and his management company, Cequel III, will retain their investments in TierPoint alongside Argo.

“In the last six years since our initial investment in TierPoint, under Jerry Kent’s leadership, significant progress has been made to position and strengthen TierPoint, enabling the company to capitalize on unprecedented market demand, deliver substantial under-roof expansion capacity across its national portfolio, and realize the potential of the approximately $2 billion investment-grade ABS financing structure,” said Jason Zibarras, Founding Partner of Argo and TierPoint Board Director. “Securing and supporting the next CEO, TierPoint will have a leader who can energize the execution of the next exciting phase of growth for the company, building on strong sales and broad financing capabilities to capital markets, which could result in more than doubling TierPoint’s portfolio size over time.”

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. enterprise data center footprints, with 40 world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast fiber network. TierPoint is also a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more.

About Cequel III

Cequel III (cequel3.com) is a private investment firm, owned by Jerry Kent, based in St. Louis, Missouri, and the management company for TierPoint. The Cequel III team has a well-established track record of over $40 billion in successful transactions, having helped build several industry-leading companies through operational excellence and a focus on superior customer service. With a diverse and successful history as an investor operator, Cequel III today has established a strong reputation as a reliable, knowledgeable investment partner for the management teams of lower-mid-market, growth-oriented companies in multiple sectors, including real estate, healthcare, technology, and business services.

About Argo Infrastructure Partners

Argo Infrastructure Partners LP, founded by Jason Zibarras, is an independent fund manager with a long-term approach to infrastructure investing. Argo has invested in 18 high-quality infrastructure businesses and assets that provide essential services to their communities over their long operational lives, including investments in utilities, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and other long-duration infrastructure assets. Argo’s investment philosophy couples sound investment return with responsible and sustainable investing. As of December 2025, Argo manages approximately $7.5 billion in assets on behalf of its investors. For more information, visit www.argoip.com.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, pete.abel@tierpoint.com