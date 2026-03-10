TierPoint Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Support Services

ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Support Services, further reinforcing the company’s deep expertise in delivering enterprise-grade cloud solutions built on Microsoft technologies.

This designation acts as a professional seal of approval for support quality within the Microsoft ecosystem. Through rigorous audits, the limited partners like TierPoint that earn this designation demonstrate that their processes, staff, and customer satisfaction metrics are first-rate.

This latest designation joins TierPoint’s growing portfolio of Microsoft Solutions Partner recognitions, including:

Data & AI (Azure)

Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

Infrastructure (Azure)

Modern Work

Security

Private Cloud



Collectively, these achievements reflect TierPoint’s comprehensive expertise in hybrid, multi-cloud, and compliance-sensitive environments.

“Earning the Solutions Partner designation for Support Services further validates what our customers have long known – that TierPoint is a trusted leader in managing secure, scalable cloud environments, with the very best in customer care,” said Matt Brickey, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Cloud Solutions and Architecture.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients nationwide. With one of the largest and most geographically diverse footprints of interconnected data centers in the U.S., TierPoint delivers a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, colocation, and managed services on a national scale.

