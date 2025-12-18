TierPoint Completes Key Industry Audits, Renews Certifications

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced it has successfully completed its most recent round of NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5, HIPAA/HITECH, PCI-DSS 4.01, GLBA, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and SOC 2 + HITRUST annual compliance audits. TierPoint is also ISO 27001:2022 certified, covering its Information Security Management System, corporate headquarters, and all major data centers.

The latest round of audits included the updated PCI-DSS 4.01 requirements. In addition, TierPoint maintains ITAR and Data Privacy Framework registrations.

“Security, privacy protection, and reliability are paramount to our customers,” said TierPoint Chief Information Security Officer Paul Mazzucco. “As we help them modernize and secure their infrastructure, these audits and certifications demonstrate our ongoing investment in maintaining clients’ trust and advancing our operational excellence.”

Compliance certifications are considered important by many organizations seeking a colocation, cloud, or hybrid IT solution with uniform processes and practices that meet industry standards for physical and operational efficiency, privacy protection, and security. With dozens of data centers across the country, TierPoint is among a select few infrastructure providers that have achieved compliance certifications for such a large national footprint of facilities.

TierPoint customers and prospects are invited to visit the company’s Trust Center (https://trust.tierpoint.com/) for related documentation, including certifications, audit results, and more information about the company’s control environment. On customers’ or prospects’ first visit to the Trust Center, they will be required to provide a business or company email address and electronically accept a Non-Disclosure Agreement. Email addresses will then be matched to known customers and prospects, and requests from unverifiable email addresses will be denied.

About TierPoint

TierPoint is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives—from public to private sector, from midsize businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients meet their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including multitenant cloud, managed public cloud, hosted private cloud, colocation, disaster recovery and security services. With a geographically diverse footprint of data centers and edge facilities, TierPoint serves clients nationwide.

