New TierPoint Report Reveals Priorities Driving Mid-Market IT Through 2030

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced the release of its annual IT leader survey results.

The new research – The 2030 IT Blueprint: How Mid-Market Enterprises are Reimagining Modernization – is based on insights from 500 IT decision makers across mid-market organizations, anticipating how their worlds will evolve over the next five years and how they are rethinking infrastructure, security, and talent strategies amid increasing complexity, skills shortages, and accelerating AI adoption.

The report reveals a shift away from one-size-fits-all IT strategies toward more balanced, cloud-smart approaches, wherein organizations align workloads, investments, and expertise to the environments that deliver the most value.

Key Findings from the report include:

Hybrid IT is the dominant operating model: Nearly two-thirds of mid-market IT leaders say hybrid strategies will be critical by 2030, enabling flexibility, risk management, and scalable growth in unpredictable markets.

Nearly two-thirds of mid-market IT leaders say hybrid strategies will be critical by 2030, enabling flexibility, risk management, and scalable growth in unpredictable markets. AI investments are shifting from pilot to production: Spending is increasingly focused on AI-ready infrastructure and AI-powered cybersecurity, with leaders prioritizing use cases that can scale.

Spending is increasingly focused on AI-ready infrastructure and AI-powered cybersecurity, with leaders prioritizing use cases that can scale. Cloud strategies are ever-evolving: Organizations are selectively realigning workloads based on security, performance, and cost, rather than moving broadly away from certain cloud types.

Organizations are selectively realigning workloads based on security, performance, and cost, rather than moving broadly away from certain cloud types. Skills shortages are constraining transformation: Ongoing gaps in cloud, security, and AI talent are driving greater reliance on managed services and automation.

Ongoing gaps in cloud, security, and AI talent are driving greater reliance on managed services and automation. Security and resilience continue to dominate executive priorities: CIOs remain focused on closing visibility gaps, reducing threat exposure, and strengthening operational readiness.





“Mid-market IT leaders are entering a more mature phase of decision-making,” said Chris Scaglione, Chief Transformation Officer at TierPoint. “The data in this report and our interactions with our clients show that organizations are not abandoning certain cloud types or chasing trends; instead, they’re making more deliberate choices about where workloads live, how AI is deployed, and how security and resilience are built into everything they do. We are seeing a shift toward even smarter and more sustainable IT strategies.”

Download the full 2030 IT Blueprint: How Mid-Market Enterprises are Reimagining Modernization report to explore how IT leaders are approaching hybrid infrastructure, AI investment, cybersecurity readiness, and talent constraints as they plan for the remainder of the decade.

