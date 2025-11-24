TierPoint Launches Next-Generation VMware Platform for Private Clouds

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced the latest advancement in its hosted private cloud solutions, now available with a suite of capabilities enabled by VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0.

VCF 9.0 delivers a single unified platform that supports all applications – traditional, modern, or AI – with consistent operations, governance, and controls across the private cloud environment. With VCF 9.0, customers benefit from:

A robust application platform with native integration of Kubernetes and container management via vSphere Kubernetes Service, bridging VMs and containerized workloads

Support for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other advanced workloads, delivering enterprise-ready performance for these emerging applications.

Policy-driven, zero-trust security aligned to enterprise and regulatory requirements

VMware Live Site Recovery (VLSR), which provides customers with faster recovery options and greater resiliency in hybrid cloud environments.

“Unlike many of our competitors, TierPoint already has years of proven experience implementing and supporting VMware Cloud Foundation,” said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development. “Moreover, as a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, we bring the highest levels of certified expertise to help our customers succeed, guiding them from strategy development through migration and into fully managed services on VCF 9.0.”

Currently, TierPoint manages more than 700 VMware-based clouds for customers across various industries, and its team has one of the deepest VCF 9.0 certification benches in the industry, across sales, solutions engineering, and tech support. TierPoint also has on staff a Product Technology Senior Architect who has earned the top-tier of individual recognition with a Broadcom Knight Certification in VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), making him one of a very limited group in North America. The Knight Certification requires not only exams but validated, hands-on deployment, documented management of VCF, and nomination from Broadcom’s VMware Cloud Foundation division staff.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com