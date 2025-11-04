TierPoint Achieves AWS Cloud Operations Competency Status

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency. This designation recognizes that TierPoint has demonstrated proven expertise, helping customers build and maintain a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end cloud operations.

Achieving the AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates TierPoint as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized consulting and managed services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, deploy and run complex workloads and solutions on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“TierPoint is proud to achieve AWS Cloud Operations Competency status, validating our expertise in key areas of cloud operations, including cloud governance, cloud financial management, and operations management,” said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies strengthen and scale their AWS environments through proven operational excellence and cost optimization.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About TierPoint

TierPoint is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients. With one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, TierPoint delivers comprehensive services — including cloud, colocation, disaster recovery, security, and managed services — to help businesses meet their most pressing technology and business challenges.

