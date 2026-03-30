Bitget Wallet Launches the Onchain Payments Matrix, a Global Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure Connecting Banks, Card Networks, and Blockchains

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, today unveiled the " Onchain Payments Matrix ," a global payment infrastructure designed to connect fragmented financial rails and support stablecoin payments across everyday consumer use and emerging agentic economic activity.

The network launches publicly with integrations across major ecosystem participants, including Mastercard, Tether, Circle, and MoonPay, alongside regional banking and payments partners that connect the network to merchants and financial institutions worldwide.

The Onchain Payments Matrix connects blockchains, stablecoin issuers, card networks, liquidity providers, banks, and merchants through a unified system, enabling stablecoins to move between onchain and traditional payment networks across everyday commerce, cross-border transfers, and emerging agentic financial applications. The network launches with the capacity to process stablecoin transactions at scale, linking 90 million users with access to more than 150 million merchants across 50+ markets, underpinned by infrastructure engineered to handle more than 155 million transactions totaling over $177 billion in volume.

Unlike industry programs still in pilot or partnership frameworks, the Onchain Payments Matrix operates at the user and merchant interface rather than the institutional settlement layer, making stablecoins immediately usable rather than theoretically interoperable.

"Stablecoins are becoming foundational to how value moves globally, but scale alone does not create usability," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "What the industry has lacked is an infrastructure layer that aggregates fragmented rails and abstracts blockchain complexity at the user and merchant interface. That is why we built the Onchain Payments Matrix, not a pilot, not a partner program, but a live engine connecting banks, blockchains, and payment networks so stablecoins can operate as practical money and serve as the settlement layer for an emerging agent-enabled economy."

The launch comes as stablecoins increasingly underpin global payment activity. Global stablecoin transaction volume has surpassed $33 trillion, while spending through crypto-linked cards grew 525% year-on-year in 2025. As card networks and financial institutions race to connect stablecoins to existing rails, the infrastructure challenge has moved from building new payment systems to coordinating the ones that already exist, at consumer scale, in real time.

Despite this growth, payment infrastructure remains fragmented across banking systems, regional payment networks, and disconnected blockchain ecosystems. The Onchain Payments Matrix addresses this directly, enabling settlement and liquidity across multiple financial networks through a single coordinated layer.

Through its partner integrations, Bitget Wallet supports multiple payment rails across global and regional markets. Crypto card programs operate in more than 50 markets worldwide through established card networks, while QR payments connect to over 2.5 million merchants across Asia and Latin America. Cross-border bank transfer and remittance corridors span Africa and Latin America, linking more than 300 financial institutions and enabling direct wallet-to-bank settlement.

Bitget Wallet plans to expand the Onchain Payments Matrix through additional integrations with global settlement networks, banks, and stablecoin issuers, while extending regional payment corridors. Development is already advancing on programmable payment infrastructure for AI agents, expanding coordination across both human and machine participants as agentic commerce moves from concept to commercial reality.

The Onchain Payments Matrix positions Bitget Wallet not as a participant in the emerging stablecoin payment ecosystem, but as its coordinating layer, the infrastructure that makes every other piece of the stack interoperable.

Users can visit the Onchain Payment Matrix website for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one self-custodial platform to send, spend, save , and invest crypto. The app is powered by Onchain Payments Matrix, a coordination infrastructure connecting global financial rails to enable stablecoin payments at scale and programmable settlement for AI-driven transactions. Users can access crypto cards , QR payments, bank transfers, on- and off-ramps, and an in-app marketplace to spend digital assets across online and offline merchants. Backed by a $700 million user protection fund , Bitget Wallet supports faster, borderless onchain finance while ensuring users retain full control of their assets and private keys.

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