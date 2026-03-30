Progress Software Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), a member of the Russell 2000 Index, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2026, which ended on February 28, 2026. Progress is the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software.
The company’s earnings release and a supplemental slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Events & Presentations link on the Progress Investor Relations webpage. Progress will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results and outlook.
Conference Call Details
- A live webcast of the call will be available using this link.
- To access the conference call by phone, please use this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial in 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
- An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live call.
About Progress Software
Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.
Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
|Investor Contact:
|Press Contact:
|Michael Micciche
|Jeff Young
|Progress Software
|Progress Software
|+1 781-850-8450
|+1 781-280-4000
|Investor-Relations@progress.com
|PR@progress.com
Source: Progress Software Corporation