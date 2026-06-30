Progress Software Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and a trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2026.

The company’s earnings release and a supplemental slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Events & Presentations link on the Progress Investor Relations webpage. Progress will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and outlook.

Conference Call Details

A live webcast of the call will be available at this link.

To access the conference call by phone, use this link to retrieve dial-in details. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage following the live event.



About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Press Contact: Michael Micciche Jeff Young Progress Software Progress Software +1 781-850-8450 +1 781-280-4000 Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com

Source: Progress Software Corporation