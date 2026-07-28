Progress Software Introduces AI Agents Built into CMS Workflows to Reduce Content Bottlenecks and Scale Digital Delivery

Built directly into content workflows, AI agents execute, optimize and continuously improve digital experiences, helping teams publish faster, scale consistently and reduce manual effort

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), an AI infrastructure software leader, today announced powerful agentic AI capabilities in Progress® Sitefinity® Generative CMS, empowering organizations to streamline content operations, accelerate digital experience delivery and unlock greater productivity, consistency and control.

Today’s digital experiences require more than engagement. They require trusted, high-quality content that performs across search, AI-driven discovery and personalized journeys. Yet delivering and maintaining that content at scale remains a persistent challenge for many organizations, often constrained by manual workflows, fragmented tools and limited resources.

Unlike AI assistants that sit outside of the publishing process, Sitefinity AI agents operate within it, turning content workflows into intelligent, adaptive systems. Marketers move from managing processes to accelerating outcomes. Instead of relying on disconnected tools or manual steps, agents execute key tasks, such as optimization, review and analysis within the content lifecycle itself. This reduces bottlenecks, shortens production cycles and helps editors deliver every piece of content with greater consistency, quality and performance.

“Abu Dhabi University is laying the foundation for a digital‑ and AI‑first future, positioning itself as a regional benchmark for AI‑driven higher education. With the acquisition of the Sitefinity platform and its generative AI capabilities, the university is setting the stage for intelligent, personalized digital experiences that will redefine content marketing and engagement across its community,” said Tarek El Araby, Group Director of IT and Digital Transformation, Abu Dhabi University, United Arab Emirates.

What’s new in Sitefinity Generative CMS:

Custom AI Agents: Marketing teams can build task-specific agents to support workflows, such as content analysis, optimization and editorial review directly within Sitefinity CMS.



Marketing teams can build task-specific agents to support workflows, such as content analysis, optimization and editorial review directly within Sitefinity CMS. Page-Level Intelligence: Agents can evaluate full page experiences, including content, metadata and SEO properties, providing actionable recommendations.



Agents can evaluate full page experiences, including content, metadata and SEO properties, providing actionable recommendations. Adaptive Learning: Agents improve over time by learning from user feedback, helping reduce repetitive suggestions and better align with team preferences.



Agents improve over time by learning from user feedback, helping reduce repetitive suggestions and better align with team preferences. Agents Conflict Handling: Built-in controls prevent conflicting recommendations when multiple agents are active.



Built-in controls prevent conflicting recommendations when multiple agents are active. DX Assistant: Teams can ask natural-language questions, such as identifying underperforming content or SEO gaps, and receive prioritized, actionable insights.





“Enterprise AI is entering its next phase, shifting from AI-assisted engagement to AI-powered digital operations,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “With AI agents, content, personalization and deployment flexibility in one platform, organizations can move faster, reduce complexity and scale digital delivery with greater control.”

To learn more about the latest Sitefinity Generative CMS capabilities, visit: https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides the context and control organizations need to reliably extract value from AI — context drawn from an organization's data, content and workflows, and control over the security, governance and cost of their AI initiatives. Learn how hundreds of thousands of businesses, powering the work of tens of millions of professionals worldwide, realize value from trusted, enterprise-ready AI at www.progress.com.

Progress, Sitefinity, and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. See Trademarks for appropriate markings. All rights in any other trademarks contained herein are reserved by their respective owners and their inclusion does not imply an endorsement, affiliation or sponsorship as between Progress and the respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com