Rocket Lab Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Mynaric

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has received regulatory approval to acquire Mynaric AG (“Mynaric”), a leading provider of laser optical communications terminals for air, space, and mobile applications. The transaction was reviewed and approved by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and as a result, Rocket Lab expects the transaction to close in April.

“Receiving regulatory approval is an important milestone on the path to acquiring Mynaric. We’re an exciting step closer to expanding our ability to support the German and European space industry at a much greater level,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck. “Laser communications are a critical enabler for the constellations of today and tomorrow, and Rocket Lab is going to make them available at scale. We look forward to joining forces with the Mynaric team so that we can make optical terminals available at the volume and pace that commercial and government satellite customers demand across Europe and our existing markets.”

Strategic Importance of the Acquisition:

The acquisition is expected to further strengthen Rocket Lab’s proven capabilities as a leading launch provider, spacecraft manufacturer, and supplier of satellite components at scale to the global space market.



Laser communication is a key enabler for satellite constellations. It provides transformative advantages over traditional radio frequency communications, including higher data rates, increased security, scalability, and efficient use of spectrum. Despite these benefits, laser communication has become a supply chain pain point for constellation operators, with products not readily available in high volumes at affordable prices. Through previous acquisitions Rocket Lab has a strong track record of taking satellite subsystems and components previously only available in subscale quantities and with long lead times and make them affordable and available at scale. Rocket Lab intends to do the same with Mynaric’s optical terminals to serve a growing list of customers and large constellations.



Mynaric will continue to be headquartered in Munich, Germany, upon the transaction closing, establishing Rocket Lab’s first European footprint and enabling the Company to expand its ability to support German and broader European space programs.



Mynaric is already a subcontractor to Rocket Lab, providing CONDOR Mk3 optical communication terminals for the Company’s $1.3 billion prime contracts with the Space Development Agency (SDA) to produce 36 satellites across the Transport Layer-Beta Tranche 2 and Tracking Layer Tranche 3 programs. Mynaric is also a supplier to other SDA contracts, and Mynaric and Rocket Lab share many customers spanning commercial constellation operators, satellite prime contractors, and defense and civil government agencies. Rocket Lab intends to scale production and introduce efficiencies to Mynaric’s existing manufacturing capability, providing customers with improved confidence their terminals will be delivered on schedule and on budget.



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+ About Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.