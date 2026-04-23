Rocket Lab Unveils New High-Performance Star Tracker Optimized for Accuracy in Increased Radiation Environments

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced its next-generation High-Performance Star Tracker (ST-HP), designed to improve key performance metrics for longer duration spacecraft missions in low Earth orbit and beyond.

The High-Performance Star Tracker combines enhanced resilience with a targeted pointing accuracy of better than 1 arcsecond, ideal for missions where radiation tolerance is critical. The ST-HP's greater than 50 kRad, board-level Total Irradiation Dose ensures sustained attitude determination performance, maintaining precise spacecraft pointing and payload stability over long-duration missions.

Building on Rocket Lab’s proven star tracker heritage, with more than 185 units launched to date, the High-Performance Star Tracker combines flight-proven, in-house expertise with advanced radiation hardening. The result is a low-cost, scalable solution that can be produced rapidly without sacrificing performance or reliability.

“Rocket Lab continues to evolve our end-to-end offerings by introducing state-of-the-art solutions to meet the changing needs of commercial and government missions,” said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab USA. “By building on decades of experience, we’re delivering a more resilient product that gives customers the high accuracy and performance they need without added cost, lead time, or manufacturing risk.”

The new High-Performance Star Tracker expands Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated component suite, which also includes reaction wheels, separation systems, radios, flight software, ground software, solar power solutions, optical payloads, and more. All components are designed and manufactured in-house across Rocket Lab’s facilities in the United States, Canada, Germany, and New Zealand. Rocket Lab’s Toronto facility, home to the Company’s star tracker production, features state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities including thermal chambers, vibration rigs, X-ray machines, optical inspections and calibrations, and clean-room environments supporting every stage of the star tracker development and qualification.

Rocket Lab Media Contact

media@rocketlabusa.com

+ About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

+ Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6607b2b6-2fb7-4134-bce7-c5cd163cb4a1.