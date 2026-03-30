Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces BESS Virtual Webinar with Barclays

PORTLAND, Tenn., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical infrastructure solutions for the energy transition market, will be participating in a BESS virtual webinar hosted by Barclays covering analyst, Christine Cho, beginning at 10am EST tomorrow, March 31, 2026.

Shoals’ President, Jeff Tolnar, and BESS Product Line Manager, Kishan Ponnadurai, will participate in the live virtual webinar moderated by Christine Cho. The webinar is open to the public and is intended to provide investors and other interested parties with more information about Shoals’ BESS products, paths to market, and competitive advantage. A link to register for the webinar is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.shoals.com.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission-critical applications across utility‑scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Email: investors@shoals.com

Media:

Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications

Email: lindsey.williams@shoals.com