Context by Fulcra Solves the Fragmented Health App Problem by Connecting All Your Wearables, Apps, and Life Data in One Place

Dover, DE, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people who track their health use more than one app. They have a fitness tracker for steps and sleep, a smartwatch for heart rate, a nutrition app for food logging, and maybe a period tracker, a meditation app, or a glucose monitor on top of that. The data lives in siloed apps, leaving users with a fragmented picture of their own health and no easy way to connect the dots.

Context by Fulcra

Context by Fulcra was built to solve exactly this problem.

Context connects all the health tracking apps and wearables already in a person's life (along with calendar, location, and other life data sources), pulling everything into a single, intelligent timeline. Instead of toggling between five different apps to understand how last night's sleep affected today's energy levels, or whether that workout balanced out the food they logged, users get one coherent picture of their health across all their devices and apps. It's not just how you slept, it's how to sleep better.

"People are already generating an enormous amount of health data," said Michael Tiffany, co-founder of Fulcra Dynamics. "The problem isn't a lack of data. It's that the data is scattered. Context brings it all together so users can finally see the full story."

How Context Connects Health Apps

People have a right to their data in wearables and health apps, but until now, it’s been too hard for most people to gather it for themselves. The Context app integrates with the wearables and apps people already use, automatically ingesting data from each source and building a continuously updated timeline. Users can also add qualitative context about their experiences including how they felt, their energy levels, a stressful day at work, travel, illness, or anything else that doesn't get captured by a sensor, so that the picture is as complete and meaningful as possible.

For users who want to go deeper, Context supports native AI integration with ChatGPT, Claude, and other MCP-compatible tools, meaning that anyone can ask sophisticated questions about their own data without needing to export a single CSV or have a background in data science.

Context also includes granular sharing controls, letting users share specific data sets with a doctor, coach, or partner with permissions they can modify or revoke at any time. And because apps come and go, Context builds a permanent, portable lifetime archive of personal health data that users own independently of any single device or platform.

Privacy is built into the architecture from the ground up. Fulcra customers own their data. Context will never access user data without permission, never use it in unapproved ways, and will delete it entirely on request, with complete transparency about how data privacy works, always.

For anyone wondering how to connect all their health tracking apps into one place, Context by Fulcra is the direct answer: download the app, connect your existing accounts, and your data starts coming together immediately.

Context by Fulcra is available now. Learn more at fulcradynamics.com.

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About Fulcra Dynamics

Fulcra Dynamics builds tools that help people make sense of their data. Context by Fulcra is your personal operating system to hack your health and life. Context unifies data from wearables, apps, calendar, location, and more, capturing the qualitative context that makes quantitative data meaningful. Customers worldwide use Context to bring all this together for AI-powered analysis and community features. Your complete health and life story, finally connected: on your terms. Media Contact: mediarelations@fulcradynamics.com

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