Context, by Fulcra Dynamics, Launches Updated Version 2.4.7 - Now With the Capacity for Groups

Dover, DE, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcra Dynamics, the only company that keeps contextual memory for agents private, portable, and user-controlled, reducing the cold-start problem by holding a continuous, trusted record of a person's health, habits, and context, has updated its consumer facing app, Context, with a new Groups feature. Groups makes it easier than ever for communities, who use various wearables and devices and are tracking multi-source inputs, to share health, wellness and contextual data. Now, running clubs, illness support groups, employer wellness programs, and professional sports teams can track, train and improve together, regardless of what wearables or dashboards people prefer. The app supports Apple Health, Garmin, Oura, Whoop, Dexcom, Libre and more.

Snooze Wars is our first Group. It's a sleep competition where the data decides who's actually sleeping well.

“We built this for communities,” shared Michael Tiffany, Co-founder of Fulcra. “The data shows that when people set goals together, they are more likely to achieve them. We just made that a whole lot easier and more accessible.”

Early use cases include:

A running club that uses Groups to pool members' heart rate, sleep, and training load data from Garmin, Apple Watch, and Whoop into one shared view. Coaches and athletes see the same trusted, contextualized picture without anyone losing control of their personal data.

A chronic illness support group that securely shares glucose trends, activity levels, and symptom logs across members using different CGMs and fitness trackers, with an AI agent that helps them make better decisions. Fulcra's contextual memory layer ensures that combined data is meaningful and comparable, instead of raw noise from mismatched devices.

An employer wellness program that lets employees opt in to sharing stress and recovery metrics from their wearables, whether they use Oura, Fitbit, or Apple Watch, as a group. HR teams get aggregated, privacy-preserving insights without ever seeing individual records.

A semi-pro soccer team that uses Groups to merge location, exertion, and recovery data from each player's device into a single coaching dashboard. Because Context understands the meaning behind the numbers, the staff gets actionable readiness scores rather than disconnected data streams. Role based access controls ensure the players’ privacy while giving the coaches the information they need to make better decisions.

A sleep optimization group can pool data from members using Eight Sleep, Oura, and WHOOP to compare how shared habits like evening routines or caffeine cutoffs impact everyone's rest. Context's trusted memory layer ensures each member's sleep history is understood in context, so the group sees patterns that mean something.

A new moms' group can use Groups to share feeding schedules, sleep tracking, and postpartum recovery data from a mix of apps and wearables, making it significantly more accessible for their AI guardian angel to spot what's working across different experiences. Because Context holds each mom's personal history securely, and the data sharing is scoped, the shared view is supportive and informed rather than generic or invasive.

Groups has launched with features including a leaderboard, check-ins, the ability to schedule training programs, anonymous data sharing, and both public and private group options as well as 1:1 direct sharing for those who want to connect with a doctor, coach, or partner, and the ability to share all or part of a Group’s data with an AI agent. That builds upon the system already offered by Context, a whole life data platform that:

Pulls together data from all the wearables, tracking apps, calendar, and location sources a user already has, without DIY workarounds.

Collects data automatically from connected devices and apps.

Supports scoped, role based AI data sharing and integration with ChatGPT, Claude, OpenClaw, Hermes, or any MCP-compatible tool, along with a well-documented API for those who want to work with an agent to answer their own questions or build their own tools without sacrificing the privacy or security of their or their users’ personal data.

Gives users a low friction way to add qualitative context about their experiences,

Surfaces individualized insights that would be impossible to see when the data lives in separate silos.

Allows users to ask sophisticated questions and gets intelligent analysis without needing a data science degree, or CSV exports.

Includes granular sharing controls for sharing specific data sets with a doctor, coach, or partner, with permissions that can be modified or revoked at any time.

Now, with one context-focused, MCP-integratable dashboard, Context’s users can compare multi-source data amongst large groups of people to find trends, compete with each other, provide support, or generate insights.

For developers building AI agents, Groups unlocks something previously impossible: a shared, normalized, continuously updated memory layer across an entire community, accessible via Fulcra's API or any MCP-compatible tool. Agents no longer have to treat each user as a blank slate but they can draw on shared, privacy-preserving community context to deliver recommendations that are informed by how a whole group is actually living and performing. Developers can integrate this to build custom dashboards, research tools, or agent-powered coaching experiences that draw on real, multi-source community health and contextual data, without having to gather, store, or normalize that data themselves.



If you are a builder or developer wanting to explore customized options or solutions or have an idea of what you would like to build on Context, find out more about Fuclra’s API here: https://www.fulcradynamics.com/builders. Or reach out to: developers@fulcra.ai

About Fulcra Dynamics

Fulcra Dynamics builds contextual memory tools that help provision data. Context, a consumer app by Fulcra, is a personal operating system to hack health and life, unifying data from wearables, apps, calendar, location, and more, capturing the qualitative context that makes quantitative data meaningful, and bringing everything together with AI-powered analysis and community features.

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Elizabeth Chen

mediarelations@fulcradynamics.com

https://fulcradynamics.com/