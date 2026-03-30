Siebert Reports 2025 Financial Results

MIAMI and NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a diversified provider of financial services, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Financial and Operational Highlights*

Revenue increased 12% to $94.2 million, compared to $83.9 million in 2024.



Stock borrow / stock loan revenue increased by 51% to $29.0 million, compared to $19.2 million in 2024.



Operating income decreased to $5.6 million compared to $17.5 million in 2024, primarily due to the buildout of new business lines and investments in technology initiatives.



Retail customer net worth increased 9% to $19.5 billion, compared to $18.0 billion at the end of 2024.

2025 Business Highlights

In the second quarter of 2025, Siebert made strategic investments totaling $2.4 million in FusionIQ, a cloud-native digital wealth management platform for advisors and institutions.



In 2025, Siebert began generating a new revenue stream from Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”) negotiation services for collegiate athletes working with university athletic departments and NIL collectives, and generated $0.6 million in revenue in 2025



Effective September 2025, Siebert amended its clearing agreement with National Financial Services, extending the relationship through October 2030.



Management Commentary

“2025 was a year of growth and investment for Siebert,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert. “We increased revenue by double digits, expanded stock loan revenue by more than 50%, and grew retail customer net worth to $19.5 billion. At the same time, we made deliberate investments to expand our platform, enter new business lines, and strengthen our technology and operating capabilities for the future.”

Gebbia continued, “We are building Siebert for the long term. The work we put in place during 2025 gives us a broader base entering 2026, with new diverse revenue opportunities across financial services, technology, and other growth areas. As we move through 2026, our focus is on scaling these initiatives, deepening client relationships, and converting investment into stronger long-term earnings power and shareholder value.”

Andrew Reich, CFO of Siebert, added: “The decline in operating income in 2025 was driven mainly by the cost of launching and scaling initiatives across the business, including new business development, technology investments, and strategic investments such as FusionIQ. These were planned investments intended to expand our capabilities and support future growth.”

Reich added, “We enter 2026 with a more diversified revenue base and momentum in key parts of the business. Our priority is growing recurring and higher-quality revenue streams, managing costs carefully, and improving operating margin over time.”

*Refer to Siebert’s 2025 Form 10-K, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, for additional detail.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd., Gebbia Media LLC, and Siebert Crypto, LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to sports management, entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to realize anticipated synergies or successfully implement new business plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.



For inquiries, please contact:

Deborah Kostroun

dkostroun@zitopartners.com

+1-201-403-8185