Alvotech files Annual Report with the SEC

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (March 30, 2026) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) (the “Company”) has filed its Annual Report 2025 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Alvotech Annual Report 2025. The report is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, as well as in the investor relations section of Alvotech’s website at https://investors.alvotech.com/financials.

For further information, contact:

Media

Benedikt Stefansson

Sarah MacLeod

alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors

Dr. Balaji V Prasad (US)

Patrik Ling (SE)

Benedikt Stefansson (IS)

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in biosimilars by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

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