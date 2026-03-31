Tims China Announces Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call

SHANGHAI, and NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results before market opening on Tuesday April 14, 2025, with a conference call to follow at 8:00 AM EST or 8:00 PM China Standard Time. The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the company website at https://ir.timschina.com/events-presentations/presentations-webcasts.

Participants are kindly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below.

Pre-registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa8caf52166d74ea2961e15361ea8e13f

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

IR@timschina.com

Public Relations

patty.yu@timschina.com

Follow @TimHortonsChina