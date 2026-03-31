AUO Lights Up Touch Taiwan 2026 with Leading Micro LED Innovation

HSINCHU, Taiwan, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI is taking shape through display interfaces, where people see and interact in real-world settings. Micro LED is a key display engine that helps bring AI into the physical world. At Touch Taiwan 2026, AUO, a global leader in display technology, will showcase its latest innovations from April 8 to 10 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Under the theme "Reveal the World. Reveal the Future.", AUO, together with its group companies and partners, will present Micro LED as a core technology platform, demonstrating its readiness for mass-production and its ability to scale across multiple application domains—unlocking new opportunities across diverse real-world scenarios.

A Transparent, Tiled, Scalable Array: AUO to Light Up the Show with a "Micro LED Crystal Forest"

Display interfaces are the critical gateway for AI to enter the physical world. Built around Micro LED as a key engine of AUO’s advanced display roadmap, the company will present an eye-catching five-meter-tall stage constructed with multi-layer transparent Micro LED modules at the show. The installation brings together P1.25 fine-pitch display solutions from AUO’s subsidiary, Yenrich Technology, and a scalable tiled array design to create visual depth through transparency, layering, and extended visual perspectives. Named the "Micro LED Crystal Forest," the installation serves as a live demonstration of AUO’s mass-production capability and quality consistency for transparent Micro LED modules, supporting stable, long-duration operation. It marks a clear step in AUO’s Micro LED technology from technical leadership toward real-world deployment.

Micro LED Mass Production Gains Momentum: Broadening Application Scenarios Across Retail, Smart Living, and Transportation

AUO is accelerating the pace of Micro LED mass production while building a track record of meaningful market validation. Leveraging the unique strengths of Micro LED—including transparency, flexibility, and ultra-high-definition characteristics—the company is focusing on three core everyday scenarios: retail, smart living, and transportation. By integrating AI across a diverse range of applications, AUO is creating new pathways for seamless interaction between the physical and digital worlds, enabling display technologies to blend more naturally into spatial flows and user experiences.

In retail and smart living settings, AUO leverages Micro LED’s high brightness, transparency, wide color gamut, and tiling flexibility. The 54-inch Micro LED Signage applied to a dessert display case presents merchandise and brand messages in the same view, allowing information to blend seamlessly into the ambience. The 42-inch Multilingual AI Ordering System integrates cross-language communication with the ordering process at frontline touchpoints, improving service efficiency and delivering a consistent in-store experience.

Extending into lifestyle and entertainment scenarios, AUO showcases a 64-inch Sports AR Solution that overlays real-time game data and interactive content to enhance immersion and engagement, unlocking new marketing opportunities. AUO also presents a 30-inch Interactive AR Box to elevate the presentation of high-end merchandise, enabling guidance, interaction, and content engagement to happen naturally within a single user scenario and enhancing the overall consumer experience.

In transportation scenarios, AUO highlights a “space‑saving, on‑demand display” appeal, leveraging its industry‑leading Micro LED technology to develop a fully rollable Micro LED display that can be flexibly rolled and extended. Featuring an ultra-thin form factor, high brightness, wide color gamut, high contrast, and low reflectivity, the display can be stowed in confined and deployed when needed. This innovation Frees large-format displays from fixed form factors, enabling applications including in-vehicle entertainment, retractable screens, and integrated displays for smart spaces, balancing immersive visual performance with durability.

In addition, the 16.1-inch dual-sided Transparent Micro LED display for MRT doors presents different information simultaneously inside and outside the train. While maintaining visual transparency, the display integrates seamlessly into passenger flow to enhance wayfinding and information efficiency in transportation environments.

High Refresh Rates & Low Power Consumption Technologies: Driving Interactivity and Endurance in AI Devices

As AI applications drive a simultaneous surge in computational workloads and display demands, data presentation and interaction fluidity have become critical to the overall AI device experience. AUO provides high-resolution, high-refresh-rate display solutions to support demanding scenarios such as content creation, visualization, and immersive entertainment. Furthermore, through ultra-low power display technology, AUO addresses the needs of mobile devices and long-duration use, enabling AI applications to maintain high-quality visuals while balancing performance and endurance.

AUO has developed the world's first (*) 24-inch FHD 800Hz ultra-high-refresh-rate gaming monitor, as well as dual-mode switchable 32-inch 4K 360Hz and 27-inch 5K 180Hz high-resolution displays to meet the demands for high-speed frame updates and low-latency interaction. AUO has also introduced the world's first (*) LTPS 16-inch QHD 1Hz power-saving laptop panel and a 16-inch FHD iTP TDDI power-efficient touch panel. Featuring ECO+ LTPS technologies, these panels effectively reduce power consumption during extended operation while delivering stable, long-lasting performance. The QHD 1Hz panel also supports up to 165Hz, balancing power efficiency with smooth gaming experiences.

AI-Enabled Display, Computing, and Vehicle Connectivity: Delivering Safer and More Intuitive Smart Mobility Experiences

In mobility scenarios, AUO’s subsidiary, AUO Mobility Solutions, brings together Visual, Computing, and Connectivity to advance AI-enabled cockpit experiences. In terms of display HMI, the company presents Chroma Console, a high-end display for automotive center stacks featuring ultra-high color saturation, supporting customized UI needs and safety alerts for premium vehicle models.

To enable smoother information delivery, the DriverAware HUD and Horizon Intelligent Dash bring intuitive, safety-focused display and interaction to front-seat occupants. Building on the "on-demand display" concept, the CrystalSense Console keeps functions hidden until needed and pairs them with haptic feedback to reduce distraction and enhance operating confidence.

As vehicles continue to evolve from software-defined to AI-defined architectures, AUO Mobility Solutions strengthens its position in automotive computing through the CabConnect Domain Controller (CDC). Featuring a modular architecture, CDC supports multi-display integration and AI function collaboration. In smart vehicle connectivity, AUO Mobility Solutions introduces the SatGlass Antenna, the world's first (*) glass-substrate satellite antenna. The solution enables real-time V2X control and OTA remote updates, allowing cockpit interaction to continuously evolve and delivering safer, more intuitive mobility experiences.

*Based on market data as of March 30, 2026 (UTC+08:00), the date of this release.

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company’s website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof as AUO Corporation.

Follow AUO >> LinkedIn

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14 years. In 2025, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 9.04 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

Safe Harbour Notice

AUO Corporation (“AUO” or the “Company”) (TWSE: 2409), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks. In addition, our Annual Report contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad5090b5-1c4a-4d62-a85f-dcdf1ae6aea9