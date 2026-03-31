New Crypto: Pepeto Raised $8.52M Fast Following Shiba Inu Path While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000

Dubai, UAE, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new crypto Pepeto reached $8.5 million in presale capital this week, moving faster than any presale raise in recent months. Crypto investors are tagging Pepeto as the next Shiba Inu, and that label comes from a team creating something larger than one token, a movement where holders take real ownership and push the project forward like it belongs to them.

The new crypto Pepeto is built on Ethereum with a goal of solving the problems that continue to limit the network, and the best way to understand the opportunity is to look at the Ethereum price prediction first, examine the $10,000 target and see where this blockchain goes next, then understand why wallets are racing to enter the Pepeto presale before the listing shuts the door.

New Crypto Pepeto Raises $8.5M as Ethereum Price Prediction Faces a Critical Test at $2,000 Ahead Of $10,000 Target

The new crypto - largely voted as the next Shiba Inu - Pepeto passing $8.5 million sends a clear signal, and while Ethereum still deals with gas fees, cross chain costs, and security holes that cost users $1.3 billion in 2025, the network moves forward and Pepeto is designed to push it further.

The Ethereum price prediction comes down to one level: $2,000. ETH is trading just above it after snapping a six month losing streak, but the data is shaking. Long term holder buying, tracked by Glassnode, peaked at 543,169 ETH on March 21 then collapsed 78% to 121,902 ETH by late March according to BeInCrypto.

Standard Chartered still calls this the year Ethereum breaks out with a $10,000 target, the blockchain will never go down, and the Ethereum price will for sure keep rising over the next few years, but nothing above a 5x to be expected due to the large market cap ETH carries. The projects launching on top of Ethereum at presale pricing are positioned to ride the growth without carrying the weight of a large market cap that limits the potential.

That long term direction benefits the new crypto Pepeto directly. On-chain data reveals that several of the largest presale entries come from Ethereum whale wallets, addresses that understand this network better than anyone and can clearly see the opportunity taking shape.

New Crypto Pepeto Solves Ethereum Problems With Exchange Tools Built by Experts

The new crypto Pepeto goes after the problems draining Ethereum wallets daily. Gas on Ethereum turns small trades into losses before they even fill. Pepeto created an exchange layer that batches trades and settles them inside the protocol instead of routing each one through Ethereum. The token handles processing internally, absorbing gas at the protocol layer so traders pay zero. The demand from processing every trade powers the system, the same model Binance uses with BNB.

Why Crypto Presales Have Always Produced the Biggest Returns and Where Pepeto Fits in That History

|For context, to get the full picture about presale potential, the best example is Ethereum. ETH sold during its presale at $0.31 and went on to reach $4,900, turning every $1,000 entry into over $15 million. The wallets that got into the ETH presale made the kind of returns that most investors spend entire careers chasing, and the only thing behind Ethereum at that stage was a whitepaper and a small team with a big idea.

Might sound bold but Pepeto is running a stronger presale playbook $8.5 million in committed capital, with a proven team, the cofounder of the original Pepe coin and a senior Binance developer leading the exchange built, with working tools that create real token demand from day one.

That is why analysts covering the project see Pepeto delivering returns that match or beat what ETH presale buyers collected, because Pepeto only needs a tiny fraction of Ethereum's $240 billion market cap to produce 100x or more, and the crypto market Pepeto is launching into is ten times larger than the one Ethereum entered in 2015.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction is pointing to new highs long term, and when ETH rallies, the projects running on its network outperform it every single time. That is exactly where the new crypto Pepeto sits right now. The presale is at $8.5 million with the Binance listing near enough that rounds fill within days, and the people who watched Shiba Inu create millionaires in 2021 are looking at Pepeto and seeing the same setup.

Analysts have always ranked presales as the highest return entries in crypto, and right now they rank Pepeto at the top. The project carries the same viral signals that turned $1,000 into $10 million on Shiba Inu. With everything the data shows, ETH proving presales potential, Shiba Inu proving the Meme coins massive returns, there is no logical way Pepeto delivers small returns to the people who enter before listing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website

FAQs

Which is the best crypto presale to buy now?

Pepeto is the best crypto presale to buy now with $8.5 million raised, a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder, and a Binance listing approaching through the Pepeto official website.

Where is the Ethereum price prediction heading in 2026?

The Ethereum price prediction needs $2,200 to confirm recovery. Holder buying activity collapsed 78% and whales started selling. Standard Chartered targets $10,000 if $2,000 holds.



