Dubai, UAE, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto is closing in on the Binance listing, and the energy forming around this project matches what was building around Dogecoin in the months before it made millionaires. Each round fills in days while the bitcoin price sits at $66,551 in the middle of extreme fear, and the crypto news data reveals that the wallets entering carry on chain profiles matching the addresses that silently filled Dogecoin bags through late 2020.

The bitcoin price crashed 47% from the October peak as fear readings fell to levels this market has not printed in over a year, and the bitcoin price today at $66,551 is the setup. But the largest firms on Wall Street still target $150,000 to $200,000, and the crypto news supporting those targets reshapes how this moment should be understood. This article explains why the most informed money in crypto is treating the fear as a setup, not a warning, and positioning for a next Dogecoin scale entry before it gets too late.

Crypto News: What To Expect From Bitcoin Price Prediction In April 2026 as the Next Dogecoin Search Begins

The bitcoin price on March 31 sits at $66,551 after trading the $65,000 to $72,000 range through March. The crypto crash looks severe from the outside but the numbers below the surface paint an entirely different picture. March brought $1.13 billion in total ETF inflows which broke a four month streak of outflows, but the last week reversed to negative $296 million according to BeInCrypto.

The exchange whale ratio surged from 0.34 in January to 0.79 by March 28, meaning the biggest Bitcoin wallets are sending coins to exchanges at the highest rate all year. That is distribution from the top, not retail panic.

History shows April is one of the best months for Bitcoin with a mean return of 33.4%, but January already broke its historical trend at negative 10% and February broke at negative 14.8%. The bitcoin price prediction from Bernstein holds at $150,000 to $200,000, and from $66,551 that is a double to a triple. A strong bitcoin price recovery for anyone holding. But the crypto news from every prior cycle delivers the same conclusion: a double on Bitcoin never made anyone rich in a way they remember. The trades that did were always meme coins. The only question is which meme coin you should invest in now ?

Dogecoin is the proof. Small early positions grew into millions on community energy alone. The bitcoin price at $66,551 will recover, the crypto news confirms that, but the multiples that DOGE once offered are gone forever at $15 billion. The question everyone should be asking is: where is the next Dogecoin of this cycle ? Analysts on crypto news reports point directly at Pepeto.

Pepeto Build The Strong Case As The Next Dogecoin - Here Is Why

The way Pepeto is moving through the market mirrors how Dogecoin traveled before its 10,000% run, but faster and without a single dollar of paid marketing. The community grabbed the narrative and is carrying it across every channel because a meme coin sitting on top of a real exchange is a story that writes itself. The Pepe cofounder turned one token into $11 billion, the senior Binance developer built exchanges processing billions daily, SolidProof verified every contract, and 191% APY staking compounds positions while the Binance listing draws closer each round.

"DOGE created millionaires without a single product behind the name and Pepeto is building on that blueprint with a complete exchange already running. Calling it the next Dogecoin understates what is actually happening because the tools behind this project are built to outperform anything the meme coin market has ever produced," said a crypto analyst following the project according to Benzinga.

Conclusion

The search about Bitcoin price prediction in April might be the best decision that can rewrite a portfolio this year, the search that leads to a great opportunity to invest in now: Pepeto.

The wallets filling this presale see the next Dogecoin taking shape inside Pepeto because no other project this year produced this kind of organic attention, and no meme coin ever carried a real exchange into a listing before. The next Dogecoin is not a question to be asked anymore. It is Pepeto.

The investors who secured their position in Pepeto before the Binance listing already understand that presales have created more millionaires than any other entry point in crypto history, and in 2026 no presale looks better than Pepeto. But, the stages are filling faster every week, the presale price rises with each stage, and the window to get in at this level is closing in fast.

Click To Visit The Next Dogecoin - Pepeto - Website

FAQs

Which is the best crypto presale in 2026?

Pepeto is the best crypto presale in 2026 with $8.5 million raised, a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder, and a Binance listing approaching through the Pepeto official website.

What to expect from the bitcoin price prediction in April 2026?

April averages 33.4% returns historically, but the whale ratio at 0.79 shows heavy selling from the top while ETF inflows turned negative in the final week of March. The bitcoin price needs to hold $67,000 or risks dropping to $60,000.



