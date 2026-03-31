Sanoma Corporation, Stock exchange release, 31 March 2026 at 09:00 a.m. EET

Sanoma’s Annual Report 2025 published

Sanoma has published its Annual Report 2025. The Annual Report consists of the following sections:

Sanoma’s business in brief

Financials and sustainability, consisting of the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors, which includes the Sustainability Statement and Corporate Governance Statement

Remuneration Report

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file. Authorised audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Sustainability Statement is prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), referred to in the Finnish Accounting Act, and the EU Taxonomy Regulation. PricewaterhouseCoopers has performed a limited assurance engagement on the Sustainability Statement in compliance with the ISAE 3000 (Revised).

Sanoma also publishes a SASB content index, aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Sustainability Accounting Standards for the Education, Media & Entertainment and Advertising & Marketing sectors. The SASB content index for 2025 is available at sanoma.com/sustainability.

The Remuneration Report 2025 is presented for advisory adoption for the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The Annual Report 2025 is attached to this release as an interactive PDF and the Financials Statements as an XHTML file. The Annual Report is also available on sanoma.com/investors.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with the best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.

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