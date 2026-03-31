Quadient Collaborates with Lush Cosmetics to Transform Accounts Payable Operations with its AP Automation Software

London

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today that Lush UK has selected Quadient’s Accounts Payable (AP) automation software to modernise and streamline its finance operations.

Lush, based in Poole, processes thousands of supplier invoices monthly. By implementing Quadient’s AP automation software as part of its Xero standardisation, the company has simplified invoice processing, enhanced controls and supported scaling finance operations.

Quadient AP, integrated with Xero, consolidates multiple legacy tools, enabling invoice capture, validation, approval and posting in one platform. Features include PO matching, custom workflows and automated data extraction for faster, secure processing.

Prior to deploying Quadient AP, Lush relied on a combination of different invoice processing and approval systems across its UK entities, requiring finance teams to switch between platforms and manually post invoices into accounting systems after approval. This fragmented approach created inefficiencies and slowed invoice processing.

With Quadient AP, Lush processes over 4,000 invoices per month and has cut non-purchase-order invoice processing time from 10 to 4 minutes. Purchase-order invoice processing takes only 2 to 3 minutes using automated approvals.

“We needed a scalable, reliable solution for complex accounts payable. Quadient’s seamless Xero integration and automation strengthened our workflows and efficiency, consolidating multiple systems and positioning us for growth,” said Mike West, Finance Director at Lush.

The implementation also supports Lush’s need to manage Goods Received Not Invoiced (GRNI) reporting, which tracks goods delivered but not yet invoiced, while maintaining stronger governance across its finance operations. By automating invoice capture and approvals within a single platform, finance teams can more easily track invoices and reduce manual intervention.

“As organisations modernise their finance operations, automation and system integration are becoming critical to improving efficiency, control and scalability,” said Stephanie Auchabie, Senior Vice President, Digital Sales, Partners and Customer Success for Europe at Quadient. “By integrating seamlessly with Xero, Quadient AP enables finance teams to move away from fragmented, manual processes and toward a more intelligent, automated accounts payable workflow. We are delighted to support Lush as they standardise their finance systems and create a more streamlined, data-driven approach to managing supplier transactions.”

Quadient’s AP automation digitises invoice processing from capture to payment, cutting costs, boosting accuracy, and accelerating approvals while keeping strong controls. Visit www.quadient.com/en-gb/ap-automation to find out more.

About Quadient®

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers over 350,000 customers to create, deliver and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From finance automation to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com

Quadient UK press contact:

Emmeline May

Wildfire PR

quadient@wildfirepr.com

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