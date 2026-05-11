QUADIENT SA: Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Bagneux, 11 May 2026,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document, in xHTML format, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF), on 7 May 2026.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

The 2025 annual financial report;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The description of the share buyback program;

The reports from the Statutory Auditors;

The management report including the sustainability-related information; and

The certification report on sustainability-related information.

Quadient’s 2025 Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can be consulted and downloaded under the heading “Investors / Regulated information” on the Group’s Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en) as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

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About Quadient®

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From customer communications and financial automation to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections.

Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices.

Make room for the remarkable at https://invest.quadient.com/en/.

Contacts

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24

as.jugean@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com Laura Paxton, Quadient

+33 (0)6 07 30 33 86

l.paxton@quadient.com

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