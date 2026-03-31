Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Transforms the Airline Refund Process with AI-Powered Smart Refund Technology

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, has introduced its next-generation AI-powered smart refund technology, enabling airline refund processes to be managed through digital channels without the need for call center interactions.

Airline refunds have long been one of the most complex and time-consuming aspects of travel, often involving manual processes and extended waiting times. With this new technology, users can initiate and manage refund requests through a fully digital, self-service experience.

Powered by direct integration with airline systems, the technology automatically calculates refundable amounts and presents users with clear options. Users can review refund details and approve or modify their requests digitally, with the process progressing automatically based on their selection.

At the core of the system is WINGIE’s centralized service infrastructure, which consolidates requests from multiple channels into a single streamlined flow. Supported by AI capabilities, this structure improves consistency across touchpoints and reduces resolution times.

Following the rollout, WINGIE achieved a fivefold increase in operational efficiency by automating manual processes while reducing waiting times. The system also provides 24/7 accessibility, making the refund process more convenient for users across markets.

“Airline refunds have traditionally been one of the most challenging parts of the travel experience,” said Orkun Özkan, Chief Flights Officer. “With this technology, we are turning refunds into a fully digital, user-controlled process. By combining centralized service architecture with AI, we enable users to manage refunds more independently and efficiently. This marks an important step toward fully digital after-sales services in travel.”

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in 19 languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com