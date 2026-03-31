PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

31 March 2026

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Transaction

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 30 March 2026, Anthony Sappor, PDMR, sold 1,851 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) at a price of 558.401 pence per share.

The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7712648443

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anthony Sappor 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93



b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares



c) Prices and volumes Sale Price: £5.58401

Volume: 1,851 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Total



1,851 shares

£5.58401 per share

£10,336.00 e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction London



