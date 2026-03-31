PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

31 March 2026

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Transaction

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 30 March 2026, Anthony Sappor, PDMR, sold 1,851 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) at a price of 558.401 pence per share.

The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary        
+44 (0)7712648443

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAnthony Sappor
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares

c)Prices and volumesSale
  • Price: £5.58401
  • Volume: 1,851
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  • Total


1,851 shares
£5.58401 per share
£10,336.00
e)Date of the transaction30 March 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon



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