OutSolve CEO to Reveal Lessons Learned from DEI Audits Under Trump-Era Enforcement at DEAMcon 2026

METAIRIE, La., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Jeremy Mancheski, founder and CEO of OutSolve, a national HR Compliance as a Service (HR CaaS) provider WHAT: Will present the main stage session, “A Year into Executive Order 14173: Lessons Learned from Self-Audits of Employer DEI Programs,” at DEAMcon 2026. WHEN: The event will take place April 15 – 17, 2026. Mancheski speaks on Tuesday, April 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET. WHERE: The Westin Indianapolis

241 W Washington Street

Indianapolis, Ind.

DETAILS:

President Trump signed Executive Order 14173, titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” making employer DEI programs a central focus of the administration’s enforcement agenda, revoking EO 11246 and setting in motion a series of new provisions. The new order triggered guidance from the EEOC and DOJ on DEI practices that comply with Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act, as well as the establishment of a special task force, the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative. Over the last year, federal agencies have sent letters to law firms, entertainment companies, Fortune 500 leadership and other organizations, even sidelining potential mergers, as part of the resulting investigations. In response, employers have conducted DEI audits to evaluate compliance and identify potential risks.

During DEAMcon 2026, Jeremy Mancheski, founder and CEO of OutSolve, will join Joshua Roffman, Managing Attorney, and Alissa A. Horvitz, Member Attorney of Roffman Horvitz, PLC, to present “A Year into Executive Order 14173: Lessons Learned from Self-Audits of Employer DEI Programs.” The panel will consider what’s changed since Executive Order 14173 took effect and what continues to change. Mancheski, Roffman, and Horvitz will examine the lessons learned from the self-audits, highlighting what organizations found and the strategies they used to address any issues uncovered in the process.

“With federal enforcement activity intensifying, most employers are realizing they need to proactively review their DEI programs rather than wait for a government inquiry,” said Mancheski, recently named one of New Orleans' Most Admired C-Suite Executives. “Our panel will share what we're seeing on the ground from these self-audits and how organizations are addressing the gaps.”

Session attendees will hear how proactive review can help align DEI initiatives with the current legal requirements while reducing exposure to regulatory action.

About OutSolve

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since our founding over 25 years ago, OutSolve’s journey began with a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver even more robust, integrated solutions—ensuring clients stay ahead of evolving regulations and workforce needs.

OutSolve’s proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.