Workable Simplifies U.S. Hiring Compliance with Built-In I-9 and E-Verify

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Workable announced the launch of integrated Form I-9 and E-Verify capabilities for U.S. customers, through their already robust onboarding functionality. HR teams can now complete federally required employment eligibility verification directly within Workable's onboarding workflow, eliminating PDFs, other systems, and manual back-and-forth.

Until now, Workable customers had to manage the I-9 eligibility process outside the platform. With this release, the entire workflow is embedded in Workable through their integration with industry-leading solution provider Workbright. Employees complete Section 1 digitally with prefilled data and simple document uploads, HR admins review and complete Section 2, and if e-verify is enabled, it will be automatically sent to the DHS.

"Onboarding sets the tone for the entire employee experience. By embedding I-9 and E-Verify directly into Workable, we're removing the friction that slows down that critical first impression — so HR teams can focus on welcoming new hires, not chasing paperwork."



- Maria Fillippousi, Chief Product Officer, Workable

For HR teams and hiring managers, staying compliant with U.S. hiring regulations is critical, but often time-consuming and error-prone. By embedding their I-9 and E-Verify process into Workable via Workbright, companies can reduce compliance risk while streamlining the hiring process.

I-9 and e-verify is available now for Workable customers in the United States on a credit-based pricing model. Customers purchase credits based on expected hiring volume and can top up as needed. To get started, contact your Workable account manager or visit workable.com .

