Shock Top Launches High Voltage, Its First-Ever High-ABV Beer





PORTLAND, Ore., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shock Top , a craft beer icon and brand by Tilray Beverages, known for its bold flavors and unfiltered wheat ales, today announced its first-ever high-ABV double wheat beer, an electric new twist on what a wheat can be. High Voltage delivers a shockwave of juicy orange flavor amped by bright citrus zest and a bold wheat backbone.

Prepare to be jolted by Shock Top High Voltage – an electrifying new take on wheat beer that cranks citrus to the max. This high‑powered double wheat explodes with bright orange flavor, brewed with real orange peel and orange puree for a shockwave of amped up citrus. Bright notes of orange candy, zesty peel, and a citrus pop hit first, riding atop a smooth wheat body and finish that keeps the experience bold and unapologetically zesty.

At 9.6% ABV and offered in 19.2 oz cans, each sip is a flavor overload that amps up your taste buds and leaves a lingering buzz of citrus and warmth, rolling out in stores nationwide starting at $2.99.

“We didn’t set out to make just another beer - we set out to make a beer that feels as fun and full of energy as the people who drink it,” said Jacob Neilson, Senior Brand Manager at Shock Top. “High Voltage is our response to the fans - designed to show up wherever the energy is high and the night is just getting started, for a community that is spontaneous, social and always chasing what’s next.”

High-ABV singles continue to drive growth for the craft category, with 19.2 oz singles leading consumer spending and purchasing trends in 2025. High Voltage reflects Shock Top’s understanding of what fans want to drink, when and where – and consistently delivering exactly what they’re asking for.

High Voltage will debut with a major launch in Southern California before expanding nationwide to both large-format and convenience stores beginning in May. To learn more about High Voltage, please visit: https://www.shocktop.com/beer/high-voltage

About Shock Top

Founded in 2006 with the launch of its iconic Belgian White Ale, Shock Top brews bold, delicious beer that is perfect for those who crave flavor and fun. With a flair for the unexpected, Shock Top creates exciting twists on classic styles. From the legendary Belgian White to the refreshing Lemonade Shandy, and the new fruit flavors of Mango Wheat and Blueberry Wheat, the Shock Top lineup is all about living life unfiltered and breaking out of the mundane. Dive into the Shock Top experience on social @shocktop on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Tilray Beverages

Tilray Beverages, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading beverage platform with a diverse portfolio of award-winning craft beers, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and functional drinks. Its portfolio includes 10 Barrel Brewing, Alpine Beer, Atwater Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge Distillery, BrewDog, Casa Breck, Green Flash Brewing Company, Hi*Ball Energy, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Liquid Love, Mock One, Montauk Brewing Company, Mountain Shot, Popsicle Hard, Redhook Brewery, Revolver Brewing, Shock Top, Square Mile Cider, SweetWater Brewery, Terrapin Beer and Widmer Brothers. Leveraging state-of-the-art production facilities and a robust distribution network, Tilray Beverages is focused on expanding premium and mainstream beverage offerings across the United States and international markets.

For more information on Tilray Brands visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f557db-11ba-4c87-9b0e-144229f1528e