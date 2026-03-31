Aventon Redefines the Modern Commute with its New Level 4 Series

Brea, Ca, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventon, a leader in ebike innovation and advocate for e-mobility, announced the launch of the Level 4 Series. This next generation of Aventon’s flagship commuter platform expands into two distinct models: the value-driven, high-utility Level 4 REC and the premium, mid-drive Level 4 ADV for an elevated commuting experience.

"The Level has always been our benchmark for what a commuter ebike should be," said Kris Heineman, Senior Brand Director at Aventon. "With each of the Level 4 models, we worked overtime to ensure it offers a smarter, more reliable alternative to the car. Whether it’s the intuitive power of the REC or the refined performance of the ADV, each is designed to constantly deliver more.”

Designed to address real-world challenges of the modern commuter, from traffic, theft anxiety, and the physical strain of daily travel behind the wheel, both models feature Aventon’s Control Unit connectivity suite, offering riders peace of mind through this advanced technology:

Aventon Control Unit (ACU):

Ride Tune: Ability to fine-tune the feel and performance of pedal assist for a personalized experience.

Built-In Smart Security: A password-protected display, rear wheel lock, alarm system, and unusual activity detection technology.

GPS Tracking & Anti-Theft Protection: Always on GPS tracking so the ebike can always be located.

Connectivity: 4G/Bluetooth enabled, the ACU-equipped Level 4 REC and ADV stay supported through over-the-air updates.

Level 4 REC: A Smarter Way to Ride

The Level 4 REC is Aventon’s ebike designed for the practical commuter and rider seeking simplicity and comfort. It features a 750W motor (with 1440W of peak power in Boost Mode), up to 75 miles of range, and commuter-ready components, including a rear rack, fenders, suspension fork, and suspension seatpost, allowing for a controlled and comfortable ride.

Level 4 ADV: Take Your Commute Further

At the heart of the Level 4 ADV is the Aventon Ultro S mid-drive motor, delivering up to 100Nm of torque for responsive and efficient power. With up to 110 miles of range, advanced pedal assist modes (Auto, Eco, Sport, Turbo), and reduced motor noise, the ADV offers a refined and performance-driven ride.

Key Model Differentiators:

Style Level 4 REC ($1,999) Level 4 ADV ($2,799) Motor 750W Motor (1188W Peak / 80 NM Torque) with 1440W in Boost Mode Ultro S Mid-Drive Motor Range Up To 75 Mile Range Up To 110 Mile Range Drivetrain Shimano Altus 8-spd Shimano CUES 10-spd with Aventon E-Shift and AutoShift Brakes Tektro HD-E3520 with Cutoff Tektro HD-M3120 2-Piston Hydraulic Disc Brakes Colors Step-Over: Matte Storm Blue, Matte Black



Step-Through: Sandstone, Glacier Mint Step-Over: Matte Black, Camouflage, Haze Weight 68.5 lbs. 61 lbs.

The Level 4 REC is a class 2 convertible to a class 3 ebike, while the ADV model is a class 1 convertible to a class 2 or 3. The Level 4 series is available at Aventon.com and through Aventon’s network of over 1,900 authorized dealers.

About Aventon:

Aventon was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brea, California. Born from a passion for bicycle racing, Aventon has grown into one of the leading ebike brands in North America. The company’s mission is to redefine adventure by combining innovative technology, thoughtful design, and an outstanding riding experience. Aventon controls the majority of its value chain internally and employs hundreds of staff worldwide to shape the future of two-wheeled e-mobility.



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Press Contact:

Tom Sweeney / PR Manager North America

tsweeney@aventon.com





