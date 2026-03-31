CoinLander at BITCON 2026: Connecting Blockchain Innovation with Real-World Value





SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 28, 2026, CoinLander had the privilege of standing alongside innovators, educators, and future leaders at BITCON 2026. Held at LASCA in Lipa City, this regional technology conference brought together more than 500 students, educators, professionals, and tech innovators under one roof. Organized by the Batangas Information Technology Society, or BITS, the event carried a powerful theme this year: AI and Blockchain for Smart Cities, Smart Business, and Smart Governance. It was a gathering designed not just to talk about the future, but to start building it.

The day was filled with keynote talks from industry voices, a lively pitching competition where young innovators presented their ideas, and panel discussions that explored how emerging technologies can solve real-world problems. Exhibit booths and networking spaces gave attendees the chance to connect, collaborate, and learn from organizations shaping the digital landscape. For CoinLander, being part of that environment was both meaningful and exciting.

As a sponsor, CoinLander stepped in to support the kind of conversations that matter most—those centered on real world assets, blockchain transparency, and the future of secure investing. The sponsorship allowed us to reach a wide network of students who are eager to learn, professionals who are shaping the next wave of innovation, educators who are preparing the next generation, and decision makers who are ready to embrace new technology. It gave us the opportunity to position our brand as a leader in the blockchain and digital finance space, not through loud claims, but through genuine engagement and shared purpose.





One of the most valuable parts of the experience was the direct interaction with participants. Through conversations at our booth and connections made throughout the day, we were able to share how CoinLander is making secured real estate lending accessible to a global audience. We talked about what it means to build wealth without speculation, and why real world assets matter in a digital world. We also had the chance to listen—to hear the questions, the ideas, and the excitement coming from young minds ready to build.

Supporting events like BITCON 2026 is about more than visibility. It is about investing in youth innovation and digital education. It is about being present where the next generation of builders, developers, and thinkers are gathering. CoinLander believes that the future of finance belongs to those who understand transparency, security, and real value.



About CoinLander:

CoinLander is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. It tokenizes high-quality, real-life mortgage debt, allowing users to earn predictable monthly interest backed by tangible property assets. The platform, which officially rolled out on October 20, 2025, transforms illiquid real estate debt into accessible digital investments, offering a stable alternative to the volatility of traditional crypto markets. In less than four weeks after its launch, CoinLander's Total Value Locked (TVL) surged past the $600K mark and climbed to $2.06 million by March 4, 2026, signaling strong investor demand for stable, mortgage-backed yield in the crypto market.

To learn more about CoinLander, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn |

Media Contact:

Team CoinLander

partner@coinlander.com

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