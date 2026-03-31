Vaisala Xweather

Press Release

March 31, 2026

Vaisala Xweather 2026 EV Range Report Reveals the States, Highways, and Hidden Weather Factors Shaping Your Charge

Vaisala Xweather today released its 2026 EV Range Report, a data-driven look at how weather and road conditions shaped electric vehicle (EV) range across the contiguous United States and Europe between March 2025 and February 2026. The analysis reveals the best and worst locations for EV range, the highway corridors where drivers gain or lose the most miles, and the hidden weather factors that most strongly influence how far a single charge can take you.

Sun Belt states lead US “EV weather” – New England lags behind

Across the contiguous US, the 2026 report confirms that the Sun Belt offers the most EV‑friendly weather for long-distance driving. Arizona tops EV range rankings with a median weather-adjusted range of 272 miles; Florida closely follows with 271 miles along with Texas and Louisiana at 270 miles and a broader cluster of southern states in the mid-to-high 260s.

At the other end of the spectrum, northern New England and the far north see the lowest annual median ranges. Maine records the worst EV range at just 220 miles, with Vermont and North Dakota at 222 miles and New Hampshire at 224 miles, reflecting the persistent impact of colder, harsher conditions on energy consumption and performance.

Best and worst single days for EV drivers

The report also pinpoints extreme days when weather either supercharged or severely constrained EV range.

On July 8, 2025, in New Mexico, drivers enjoyed the best EV range day of the year: median range climbed above the 250‑mile baseline to 297 miles, thanks to warm, dry conditions and favorable road surfaces.

On February 23, 2026, in Rhode Island, an intense snowstorm produced the worst EV range day: median range plunging to just 98 miles – less than half of the baseline.

These extremes underscore how quickly weather can erase or add dozens of miles, even without changes to the vehicle, route, or driving style.

Best and worst h ighway corridors for EV drivers

Because range anxiety is most acute on long-distance trips, the EV Range Report looked at America’s highways to reveal the influence of weather and road surfaces on EV range.

Across these highways, the analysis identifies:

Montana Avenue in Cielo Vista, El Paso, Texas, had the highest yearly median range with 284 miles: corridors in warmer, drier parts of the Sun Belt where annual median range routinely sits well above the 250‑mile baseline, offers drivers a generous buffer for charging stops.

Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook, Aroostook County, Maine, had the lowest yearly median range with 207 miles: cold, weather‑exposed corridors in snow‑ and rain‑prone regions where water, slush, and snow depth dramatically increase rolling resistance can pull range far below expectations during storms and shoulder seasons.

These insights help EV makers, mapping providers, and infrastructure planners understand not just where range is highest or lowest, but which road segments consistently challenge drivers in real-world conditions.

Regional shifts: South stays stable, Mountain West slips

Comparing this year’s findings to last year’s 2025 report, Vaisala Xweather sees diverging regional trends. States across the south and parts of the Midwest – including Arizona, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Missouri – experienced stable or slightly improved annual median ranges, typically gaining 1–2 miles. These regions largely avoided the pronounced spring and fall performance dips seen elsewhere and benefited from a milder winter in January & February 2026.

In contrast, Mountain West states such as Wyoming, Montana and Utah recorded the largest declines in annual median range, on the order of 4–6 miles, driven in part by a sharp performance drop in October 2025 due to cold temperatures and heavy snow. Northeast and Midwest states, including New York, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, saw more modest declines of 2–3 miles, tied to significantly poorer range conditions in May 2025 when lower temperatures, and late-season snow contributed to higher energy consumption.

Weather’s fingerprint on EV range: impacts beyond temperature

The 2026 report breaks down energy consumption among three key weather components: rolling resistance, air drag, and the energy required for cabin thermal control. On a yearly basis, rolling resistance, driven by road surface temperature, water film thickness, and snow depth, is the dominant energy component in 46 of 49 US states. Challenging the long-held assumption that atmospheric temperature alone is the sole contributor to EV range. Air drag takes the lead only in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, where warmer, drier roads shift the balance.

Europe: Mediterranean countries shine for EV range

In Europe, where the baseline EV was modeled at 400 kilometers of range, the most EV‑friendly weather is found around the Mediterranean. Cyprus leads with a median weather‑adjusted range of 460 km, followed closely by Malta (446 km), Spain (437 km), Portugal (435 km), and Greece (433 km).

Colder northern countries see shorter effective ranges: Finland (344 km), Norway (351 km), Sweden (358 km), and the Baltic states all sit well below the European baseline, reflecting colder temperatures, more frequent precipitation, and longer periods of snow- and ice-affected roads.

Real-time global, high‑resolution data for EV innovation

Behind the report is Vaisala Xweather EV range forecast data analyzed over one full year, across thousands of highway segments. The data combines detailed atmospheric weather parameters with road weather conditions on public paved roads in North America, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and is available via point-based queries, routes, or batch delivery with real-time updates and forecasts.

Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, navigation providers, energy planners and end users can use this data to refine range prediction, optimize thermal management, and design charging and routing strategies that reflect how drivers experience real-world range on the road.

Read the full report here.

A media kit with images and data visualizations is available here.

Custom data sets, including state and regional data, are available upon request.

For more information:

Megan Schaefer

Media & Public Relations Manager

Tel. +1 720 948 6162

megan.schaefer(at)vaisala.com

About Vaisala Xweather

Vaisala Xweather brings weather confidence to decision-makers in every weather-sensitive business. By combining local sensor data with advanced AI predictions, we deliver precise and actionable weather insights. Vaisala Xweather transforms weather challenges into opportunities to optimize safety and efficiency while improving resilience against severe weather and climate change.