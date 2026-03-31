electroCore Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that Seth Abrams will join electroCore, effective April 1, 2026, as the Company’s VP, Sales, and Michael Fox will join electroCore, effective April 13, 2026, as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. The Compensation Committee of electroCore’s Board of Directors granted 30,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to Mr. Abrams and 70,000 RSUs to Mr. Fox in connection with the commencement of their employment. The RSUs were granted as an inducement material to their commencement of employment pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). In general, one-third of the RSUs will vest on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, subject to each individual's continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date. Upon vesting, the RSUs shall be settled in shares of the Company’s common stock.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to electroCore, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“electroCore” or the “Company”) is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products to treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology are gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation, or nVNS, and the Quell® Fibromyalgia. Additionally, the Company commercializes its handheld and personal use Trvuaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com