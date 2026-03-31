Saris Expands SuperClamp Line with New 4-Bike Hitch Rack

MADISON, Wis., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saris, manufacturer of world-class bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products, today announced the launch of the SuperClamp 4-Bike Rack (MSRP $1,299.99), the newest addition to the SuperClamp family of racks. Building on the speed, security and zero-frame-contact design of the SuperClamp 2-Bike, the new four-bike model delivers increased capacity without compromising ease of use, making it an ideal solution for families, group rides and e-bike owners.

“The SuperClamp 2-Bike quickly became a favorite for riders who value speed and simplicity,” said Kellen Pagel, Product Manager at Saris. “With the SuperClamp 4-Bike, we’ve taken that same intuitive design and expanded it for riders who want to bring more bikes along, without adding complexity. It’s built for real-world use, from family trail days to group adventures.”

Designed for riders who need more carrying capability with the same trusted performance, the SuperClamp 4-Bike features Saris’ signature fixed-position, spring-loaded arms to secure bikes by the tires, eliminating frame contact and reducing setup guesswork. The result is a fast-loading, bike-friendly system that protects a wide range of bikes, including those with fenders.

Additional features of the SuperClamp 4-Bike include:

Carries up to four bikes – Supports 60 lbs. per bike in the trays closest to the vehicle and 35 lbs. per bike on the outer trays

– Supports 60 lbs. per bike in the trays closest to the vehicle and 35 lbs. per bike on the outer trays Tool-free anti-wobble system – Ensures a fast, stable installation with no tools required

– Ensures a fast, stable installation with no tools required Integrated locking system – Secures both bikes to the rack and the rack to the vehicle for added peace of mind

– Secures both bikes to the rack and the rack to the vehicle for added peace of mind Tilting and folding design – Allows rear vehicle access even when loaded and reduces footprint when not in use

– Allows rear vehicle access even when loaded and reduces footprint when not in use Wide compatibility – Fits 2” receivers and accommodates wheel sizes from 20” to 29”, including bikes with fenders

To learn more about Saris products and to find a Saris dealer near you, please visit our website at www.saris.com.

About Saris

Born in the USA, Saris brings a strong passion and deep understanding of the cycling culture to dream, design, and build a full line of bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products for the car, home, and community. Saris develops products that stand for innovation and quality and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. From personal storage, transport, and training, to complete public systems, Saris’ revolutionary designs are conceptualized and built by cyclists, for cyclists. Saris strives to make cycling accessible for everyone - from solo and family riders to extreme enthusiasts, to entire communities, cities, and towns. In addition to industry-leading products and a highly skilled team, Saris supports grassroots advocacy groups that make biking safer, easier, and available to all.

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