Saris Introduces New Freedom 4-Bike Rack, Expanding Lineup for Group and Family Riding

MADISON, Wis., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saris, manufacturer of world-class bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products, is introducing the new Freedom 4-Bike hitch rack (MSRP $899.99), expanding on the success of its Freedom platform. Built with families and group riders in mind, the Freedom 4-Bike delivers Saris’ signature combination of durability, simplicity, and smart design, now in a 4-bike configuration that doesn’t compromise on performance or ease of use. The Freedom 4-bike will make its public debut at the cycling industry’s premier trade show, the 2026 Sea Otter Classic, where attendees can visit the Saris booth (A69) for an up-close look.

“Riders really connected with the Freedom platform when we introduced the 2-bike format, and the 4-bike expands that experience so that everyone in the crew can bring a bike along,” said Kellen Pagel, Product Manager at Saris. “It’s about making group rides easier to plan and more enjoyable from the moment you load up.”

Made entirely in the USA, the Freedom 4-Bike rack is engineered to handle a wide range of bikes while maintaining a compact footprint and user-friendly experience to support everything from everyday family rides to weekend adventures. Key features include:

Zero Frame Contact – Fixed-position arms secure bikes without touching the frame or fork

– Fixed-position arms secure bikes without touching the frame or fork Lightweight Aluminum Construction – Strong, rust-resistant, and easy to install

– Strong, rust-resistant, and easy to install Carries Four Bikes – Supports up to 45 lbs. per bike (inner trays) and 35 lbs. (outer trays), fitting wheelbases up to 52” and wheel sizes from 20-29” with up to 3” widths

– Supports up to 45 lbs. per bike (inner trays) and 35 lbs. (outer trays), fitting wheelbases up to 52” and wheel sizes from 20-29” with up to 3” widths Fast Fit Technology – Rotating wheel trays automatically adjust to different wheelbases

– Rotating wheel trays automatically adjust to different wheelbases Folding & Tilting Design – Folds up when not in use and tilts away for rear vehicle access

– Folds up when not in use and tilts away for rear vehicle access Integrated Locking System – Secures bikes to the rack and the rack to the vehicle

– Secures bikes to the rack and the rack to the vehicle Compact Footprint – Among the smallest on-vehicle profiles for a 4-bike tray rack

Join Saris at the Sea Otter Classic. Cyclists, industry professionals, and dealers are invited to stop by the Saris booth (A69) to see the Freedom 4-bike for the first time, showcased alongside the new Cycle-On and SuperClamp 4-Bike racks. Visitors at the booth can explore the full lineup, connect with the Saris team, and experience firsthand how the brand continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern cyclists.

To learn more about Saris and its complete line up of cycling solutions, visit www.saris.com.

About Saris

Born in the USA, Saris brings a strong passion and deep understanding of the cycling culture to dream, design, and build a full line of bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products for the car, home, and community. Saris develops products that stand for innovation and quality and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. From personal storage, transport, and training, to complete public systems, Saris’ revolutionary designs are conceptualized and built by cyclists, for cyclists. Saris strives to make cycling accessible for everyone - from solo and family riders to extreme enthusiasts, to entire communities, cities, and towns. In addition to industry-leading products and a highly skilled team, Saris supports grassroots advocacy groups that make biking safer, easier, and available to all.

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