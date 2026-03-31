ValueSelling Associates Expands its Global Sales Training Presence with Strategic Growth in the APAC Region

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a global leader in sales training and coaching, is strengthening the company’s global presence and reinforcing its continued investment in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, welcoming two new managing partners in China and Japan. Today, ValueSelling announced the appointment of Kevin Sun as Managing Partner in China and Tetsuro Yamamoto as Managing Partner in Japan.

This strategic expansion reflects ValueSelling’s commitment to supporting global organizations with consistent, buyer-centric sales methodologies delivered across regions, languages, and cultures. With growing demand for aligned sales execution in international markets, the company continues to scale its ability to deliver training in local languages, including Mandarin and Japanese, while maintaining a unified global framework.

“Expanding our presence in the Asia-Pacific region is a key pillar of our global growth strategy,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “Our two new Managing Partners, Kevin Sun and Tetsuro Yamamoto, bring a unique combination of regional expertise and global business experience. We are excited to have them join the ValueSelling team and share our strong sales methodology for global success.”

Kevin Sun steps into the Managing Partner role after working with ValueSelling as a facilitator, where he built a strong track record delivering impactful sales training programs. In his new role, he will focus on expanding client partnerships across China and the broader APAC region, while helping organizations drive more consistent and effective sales execution. With more than 20 years of experience in multinational organizations, Sun has held leadership roles spanning sales, regional management, and general management.

Tetsuro Yamamoto brings more than 35 years of experience in enterprise B2B sales within the IT industry, with a strong focus on serving manufacturing organizations. Over the course of his career, he has held senior sales and leadership roles at global companies including Celonis, Wind River, Motherson Technology, and IBM. Over nearly three decades at IBM, he held multiple leadership roles, driving client success and specializing in enterprise solution sales, consulting, and corporate strategy. His experience working across both Japanese and global business environments gives him a deep understanding of how to align technology, business strategy, and customer outcomes in complex, multi-stakeholder sales environments.

ValueSelling Associates continues to expand its global reach, delivering sales training and coaching in more than 17 languages through a network of certified partners worldwide. By combining local expertise with a common sales language, the company enables multinational organizations to align their revenue teams and execute more effectively across regions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Why is professional sales training important for B2B organizations?



A: Professional sales training helps B2B organizations improve how sellers engage buyers, uncover business challenges, and advance opportunities. Value-based sales training enables sales teams to link solutions to measurable business outcomes, resulting in higher win rates, stronger deal quality, and longer-term customer relationships.

Q: What are some trends for sales training and coaching in the APAC region?

A: In general, Sales training and coaching in the APAC region are evolving rapidly, driven by digital transformation and the need for more consistent, value-based selling across global markets. Organizations are moving beyond one-time training toward continuous learning and AI-supported coaching, though adoption and execution still vary widely by country. At the same time, there is a growing demand for structured methodologies that can be delivered locally while aligning global teams around a common sales approach.

Q: How does ValueSelling Associates work with international companies?

A: ValueSelling Associates delivers its programs in over 17 local languages, on local sites, on virtually every continent. Using our global resources, we also conduct large-scale trainings as single, simultaneous events that span multiple continents and cultures. Visit ValueSelling’s Locations and Languages page for specific details.

Q: What types of organizations use ValueSelling Associates’ sales training?



A: ValueSelling Associates works with B2B organizations across industries, including technology/SaaS, manufacturing, finance and banking, healthcare, business services, and more. Regardless of industry or size, most companies face similar sales challenges, such as generating quality leads, differentiating from competitors and negotiating complex deals. Value-based selling helps teams overcome these challenges with a proven approach that results in greater forecast accuracy, higher margins, increased win rates and shorter sales cycles.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. The company also offers AI-powered sales coaching to drive behavior change and revenue through its ValueCoach AI™ avatar, Val. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications (for ValueSelling Associates)

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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