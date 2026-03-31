SEON to Showcase AI-Powered Fraud and Risk Innovations for Merchants at MRC London

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance , today announced its presence at MRC London from April 13-15, 2026. At Booth 410, SEON will showcase how merchants are using AI-powered fraud detection and risk decisioning to reduce losses and protect the customer experience, with live demonstrations of payment and transaction monitoring across real transaction flows.

SEON’s President of GTM, Matt DeLauro, will lead a session on April 14 titled “Prevention Is the New Cure: How Merchants Can Stay Ahead of Fraud.” He will be joined by Danièle Thillmann, Head of Fraud & Payments at Harper, who will share how Harper’s try-before-you-buy model reshaped its fraud strategy, and why precise decisioning is essential to scaling successfully.

On April 15, SEON will host a focus group lunch, "From Cost Center to Control Center: Using Signals and Context to Build Fraud Prevention That Scales." Moderated by Adrian Jenkins, Head of Growth EMEA at SEON, the session will bring together fraud and payments leaders from Harper and Fitflop for a peer-led discussion on how they leverage signals and context to structure risk decisioning across teams.

To arrange a meeting with the SEON team at MRC London, click here .

About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .