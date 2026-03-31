HYCU® Expands R-Shield™ Cyber Resilience Solution with Halcyon to Deliver the First Ransomware-Resilient Data Protection Solution

Boston, Massachusetts, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced a major expansion of its R-Shield cyber resilience solution through the integration of Halcyon’s advanced ransomware prevention and data exfiltration capabilities. The announcement represents a watershed moment for the data protection industry, where true prevention and protection technologies will operate a coordinated system rather than as separate layers. This represents a significant step forward in delivering complete ransomware resilience across detection, prevention, and recovery for HYCU’s global partners and customers. (See Related Release: Halcyon Partners with HYCU to Expand Ransomware Protection to Cloud Environments and Create the First Ransomware-Resilient Data Protection Solution.)

“As AI makes attackers stronger, forward-thinking organizations have realized that they can no longer approach ransomware resilience with disconnected tools,” said Enrique Salem, Partner, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV) and an investor in both HYCU and Halcyon. “With the combination of prevention, protection, and recovery in a single, coordinated system, these two purpose-built solutions are coming together to close a critical gap in enterprise security and giving organizations a more complete way to protect the full estate.”

HYCU R-Shield will enable organizations to identify ransomware threats earlier, disrupt attacks before they spread, and recover quickly if, and when, incidents occur. By combining Halcyon’s purpose-built anti-ransomware technology with HYCU’s protection of the entire data estate, customers gain a more complete and unified approach to cyber resilience.

“True cyber resilience requires organizations to be ahead of threats at every stage, from early detection and active prevention through to fast, reliable recovery,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU. “Our 2025 State of SaaS Resilience Survey found that nearly 80% of organizations experienced data loss or disruption in the past year, and more than half lacked confidence in their ability to recover quickly across all workloads. By integrating Halcyon’s prevention capabilities with R-Shield, we are delivering a single, more complete resilience model, one that gives customers the assurance that ransomware threats can be identified early, stopped wherever possible, and recovered from rapidly when they occur.”

A Unified Approach to Ransomware Resilience

The enhanced R-Cloud platform with R-Shield, with ransomware prevention powered by Halcyon, addresses this gap with the following three capabilities:

Detect: Identifies ransomware behavior directly on endpoints and production workloads before backup data is impacted.

Identifies ransomware behavior directly on endpoints and production workloads before backup data is impacted. Prevent: Stops ransomware activity, including encryption and exfiltration attempts reducing the number of attacks that can ever reach the backups.

Stops ransomware activity, including encryption and exfiltration attempts reducing the number of attacks that can ever reach the backups. Recover: Enables rapid, application-centric recovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

This integrated approach allows organizations to move from reactive recovery to proactive resilience, reducing both the frequency and impact of ransomware incidents.

“Organizations today face a growing gap between their confidence in ransomware preparedness and the reality of modern attacks, especially as more data moves to the cloud,” said Jon Miller, CEO and co-Founder, Halcyon. “Our partnership with HYCU extends Halcyon’s platform to protect these environments, delivering the resilience organizations need to prevent ransomware from running and to rapidly recover if an attack occurs.”

Designed for Resilience and Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Environments

The expanded R-Shield solution addresses what has become one of the most pressing challenges for enterprise security and data protection teams, the inability of siloed tools to provide consistent, end-to-end protection coverage. By bringing Halcyon’s prevention and exfiltration defense into the R-Cloud platform, HYCU delivers an integrated capability set that raises the bar for what data protection solutions must offer in an era of relentless ransomware.

Additional Enhancements to R-Shield

In addition to new capabilities powered by Halcyon available shortly, HYCU also recently added malware scanning for Amazon EC2 and Azure backups, helping customers confirm clean restore points and recover with confidence.

For more information on the HYCU R-Cloud Platform and R-Shield, visit: www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky and YouTube.

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About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware platform, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.