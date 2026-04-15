HYCU® Recognized On The 2026 CRN® Storage 100 List

Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included HYCU on its prestigious annual Storage 100 list for the seventh consecutive year, as well as named it one of The 40 Coolest Data Recovery/Observability/Resiliency Vendors.

The CRN Storage 100 spotlights storage vendors advancing innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology and supporting high-impact strategic partnerships. Selected by the CRN editorial team, each company on the list was chosen for its dedication to bringing best-in-class storage offerings to the channel.



The Storage 100 list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to optimize their portfolios with critical storage technology in areas such as software-defined storage; data recovery, observability and resilience; and components.

HYCU was recognized for its continued innovation in simplifying data protection across increasingly complex IT environments. Through the HYCU R-Cloud™ platform, HYCU delivers a unified, SaaS-based approach that enables organizations and partners to protect, manage, and recover data across on-premises infrastructure, public cloud, and a rapidly expanding ecosystem of SaaS applications. With deep integrations, agentless deployment, and a partner-first model, HYCU empowers global service providers and channel partners to deliver scalable, profitable data protection services while reducing operational complexity and risk for customers.

“Being named once again to the CRN Storage 100 list is a strong validation of our mission to radically simplify data protection while helping our partners grow,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU. “Organizations today are struggling with data sprawl across SaaS, cloud, and on-prem environments. HYCU is uniquely positioned to give partners and customers a single, intelligent platform to protect, manage, and recover their entire data estate. We remain committed to innovation that not only solves today’s challenges but creates new opportunities for our global partner ecosystem to succeed.”

“We’re proud to recognize the companies on this year’s Storage 100 for their deep commitment to partnering with the channel to deliver truly transformative storage solutions,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “These vendors continue to push meaningful innovation in storage while evolving partner strategies that drive success across the entire channel ecosystem.”

For more information on becoming a HYCU partner, visit: https://www.hycu.com/partners/apply, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky and YouTube.

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Storage 100 list began on April 13 at crn.com/storage100.

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About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

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