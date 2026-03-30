HYCU® Announces Executive Promotions to Accelerate Growth and Advance AI-Driven Data Protection

Boston, Massachusetts, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced the promotion of two key leaders as the company continues to expand its global footprint and invest in the future of AI-driven resilience. Chris Nelson has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Andy Fernandez has been named General Manager, AI and Cyber, a newly created role that reflects the growing importance of AI in data protection and recovery. These promotions underscore HYCU’s commitment to deliver simple, scalable, and customer-controlled data protection across every environment, including the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and SaaS applications.

“Chris has been instrumental in scaling HYCU’s business and strengthening our relationships with customers and partners globally,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU. “He understands what IT leaders are up against today. More data, more complexity, and more risk across SaaS and cloud. His leadership helps us continue to grow while staying focused on what matters most, making data protection simple and effective for our customers.”

Nelson joined HYCU two years ago as VP of Global Sales and Business Development and has played a central role in expanding the company’s global go-to-market strategy. An exemplary team leader, he continues to build high-performing teams and drive consistent revenue growth.

As CRO, Nelson will lead HYCU’s global revenue organization, aligning sales, partnerships, and customer success to meet increasing demand for modern data protection solutions.

Establishing Leadership in AI and Cyber Resilience

HYCU also announced the appointment of Andy Fernandez as General Manager, AI and Cyber. Fernandez joined HYCU as Director of Product Management and Marketing four years ago and has been a key contributor in shaping HYCU’s product direction and market positioning.

In this new role, Fernandez will lead HYCU’s strategy and execution for AI and cyber resilience, focusing on how organizations protect and recover data in environments increasingly shaped by AI workloads, agents, and infrastructure.

Simon Taylor added, “AI is changing how data is created, where it lives, and how fast it moves. It is also introducing new risks that traditional data protection was never designed to handle. Andy has a clear vision for how we bring AI into our platform while helping customers protect what matters most. This role is about leading that next phase.”

Fernandez brings deep expertise in product management, cloud technologies, and go-to-market strategy. At HYCU, he has helped drive innovation across the R-Cloud platform, contributing to its ability to protect a growing range of SaaS and cloud-native workloads.

As General Manager, AI and Cyber, Fernandez will focus on embedding AI capabilities across HYCU’s platform while ensuring organizations can safeguard and recover data tied to AI systems, pipelines, and applications.

Advancing the R-Cloud Platform Vision

These leadership appointments come at a time when organizations are facing a fundamental shift in how data is created and managed. The rise of SaaS applications and AI-driven systems has expanded the data estate beyond traditional IT control, leaving critical gaps in protection.

HYCU R-Cloud is designed to address this challenge by giving organizations:

Total visibility into their entire data estate across SaaS, cloud, and on-prem

into their entire data estate across SaaS, cloud, and on-prem Simple, automated protection that reduces operational overhead

that reduces operational overhead Complete control over where data is stored and how it is recovered

over where data is stored and how it is recovered Freedom to move and recover data across environments without lock-in

As AI adoption accelerates, HYCU is focused on ensuring that customers can protect and recover data not just in traditional systems, but across emerging AI-driven environments.

For more information on the HYCU R-Cloud Platform, visit: HYCU R-Cloud, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky and YouTube.

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About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

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